BMW will recall 8,752 vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years in the United States for a potential loss of power to the rear wheels. The campaign will affect:

The driveshaft’s constant velocity joint may not be durable enough on these vehicles, especially around the rivets on them. This component transfers drive torque between the transmission output shaft and

the rear drive shaft. Over time, the CV joint can break, and this would mean that power would no longer go to the back wheels.

BMW indicates that drivers would receive some warning of this problem by noise from around the CV joint. “Over time, this noise will increase along with vibration,” according to the company's report. The automaker has no reports of accidents or injuries from this problem.

According to the chronology that BMW submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company received its first complaint of this problem on August 2, 2016, when the driver of a 2012 BMW 750i xDrive reported a loss of power. An investigation eventually found the problem with the CV joint, and the company issued a service action for the affected all-wheel-drive 7 Series models.

On November 30, 2016, the company received a report of the driveshaft breaking on a 2011 BMW 335d that caused damage to the vehicle’s underbody and interior. Further research by the automaker showed three other incidents of the problem. An investigation indicated the same durability issue with the CV joint. Yet another case of this issue came to the company’s attention on January 24, 2017, involving a 2012 135i.

BMW dealers will inspect the rear driveshaft CV joint. Depending on the part’s production date, technicians will replace the component. The repair campaign will begin March 27, 2017.

