As if the Geneva Motor Show weren’t exciting enough, Ferrari is reportedly bringing out something powerful. The highly-anticipated F12 M – the successor to the F12 Berlinetta – will make its auto show debut in March.

Leaked specs suggest there will be a 6.5-liter V12 under the hood, an upgrade from the current 6.3-liter engine, good for as much as 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison’s sake, the current F12 Berlinetta is good for 730 hp (544 kW) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm), while the F12tdf makes 770 hp (574 kW) and 521 lb-ft (705 Nm).

According to Autocar, this will be the last naturally-aspired V12 built by Ferrari, and the most powerful one to date. Early rumors suggest the F12 M will be able to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds, continuing on to 124 mph (200 kmh) in less than eight seconds.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, the F12 M will gain an evolutionary design over the outgoing Berlinetta. Things like new LED headlights, a restyled grille, and a number of new distinctive body lines will come with the update, as will a "rear diffuser [that] looks like it is floating off the back."

Inside, the newest Prancing Pony will gain a number of new features like a dual-screen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch "passenger display," and a few expected upgrades to the seats and design.

Production will begin at the start of 2018, ending just a year later in 2019. Only 1,000 to 1,200 units are expected to be produced, with just a small number of them being right-hand drive. A limited run of 80 to 100 units will also come later down the line.

Source: Autocar