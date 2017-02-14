Twenty years after the launch of the original Prius, Toyota is offering 34 hybrid models.

Toyota is no longer the best-selling automaker in the world, as its main rival Volkswagen took the crown, managing to deliver nearly 100,000 vehicles more last year. But the Japanese manufacturer is still totally dominating the hybrid cars market with cumulative global sales of 10.05 million units as of January 31.

It all started with the first generation Prius, the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle, launched in December 1997. The model is now in its fourth generation and became the first vehicle to be built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). It helped Toyota reach the milestone of 10 million hybrid units just nine months after HV sales of the company reached 9 million units at the end of April 2016. The manufacturer is currently offering 34 different hybrid models, including variants and submodels, in more than 90 countries and regions across the globe.

"When we launched the Prius, no one even knew what a hybrid was,” said Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Toyota and known as the father of the Prius. “Those who drove it were called geeks or other names. Today, thanks to those early adopters who gave Prius a chance, hybrids have grown in popularity, and have ridden a wave of success out of the unknown and into the mainstream. We are grateful to each and every one of our customers who has helped us achieve this important milestone of 10 million hybrid sales. We are committed to continue working hand-in-hand with them to tackle global environmental issues."

Toyota hybrid sales

Interestingly, Toyota estimates that, as of January 31, it has saved approximately 29 million kiloliters of gasoline, resulting in about 77 million fewer tons of CO2 emissions, thanks to customers buying hybrid vehicles instead of conventional gasoline-powered cars of similar size and driving performance.

Source: Toyota

