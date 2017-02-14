A surprising report claims General Motors and PSA Group are discussing a possible merger. Reuters is quoting “two sources with knowledge of the matter,” saying that currently the two auto giants are holding talks for a merger of German automaker Opel with PSA, owner of the Citroen, Peugeot, and DS brands.

A spokesman for the French company has confirmed the information to Reuters, saying PSA was in talks with its American partner to deepen partnership. “We are in discussions with Opel to expand upon our existing projects,” Bertrand Blaise told our source, declining further comments.

Reuters also contacted Opel for more information, but the manufacturer remains tight lipped. The French government, holding 14 percent of PSA, and a spokesman for the Peugeot family, which holds a matching stake in the brand, were not immediately available for comment.

Currently, Opel and PSA are working together on a family of SUVs, including the Crossland X, the current 3008 and 5008, and the upcoming Grandland X.

This is not the first rumor for a major merger of PSA in the recent years, as back in 2015 it was speculated the French automaker could merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

More information on the possible deal is expected in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Source: Reuters