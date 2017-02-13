Mercedes-Benz’s large lineup of crossovers means that there is a size and style to meet the tastes of practically any buyer. A new spy video of the next-gen GLE-Class undergoing testing indicates the trend shows no signs of stopping. Spotted under development a few times last year, this is our first chance to see the future model so far in 2017.

The test mule in this video still has lots of camouflage hiding the body and lights. Large intakes dominate the front end, and the fenders look especially muscular. In profile, the model looks larger than the current one, and it appears to have an especially roomy passenger compartment. Inside, an earlier spy video revealed a digital instrument cluster like the units on the latest E- and S-Class.

Where the current GLE-Class is a refreshed and renamed version of the Mercedes M-Class, the next generation rides on an all-new platform. The chassis called the Modular High Architecture should allow the weight to drop.

The next GLE’s powertrain remains a mystery, but since the S- and E-Class are reportedly getting the company’s new inline-six engine, then the crossover might use it, too. The high-tech turbocharged mill features an integrated starter-alternator that can act as a mild hybrid for a short boost of extra power. A 3.0-liter version of the powerplant is reportedly good for more than408 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and over 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) but with lower emissions than the V6 that the inline engine would replace.

We expect the new GLE to arrive in 2018 and go on sale for the 2019 model year. Expect a replacement for the GLE Coupe to arrive a little later. Plus, there will be the usual array of high-performance versions from AMG that will debut after the standard versions premiere.

Source: Automedia