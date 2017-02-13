Ford still isn’t officially saying how much power the 2018 Expedition produces other than that is 3.5-liter biturbo V6 makes more than the current 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters). However, the Blue Oval’s Canadian promo Website for the upcoming SUV might have an answer. According to a snippet of text there, the updated EcoBoost engine is potentially good for 400 hp (298 kW) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque.

Unfortunately, we can’t be entirely sure that this is the 2018 Expedition’s actual output. Ford isn’t saying anything, either. “We don't have approved figures yet. I can't confirm those numbers,” company spokesperson Becky Sanch told Motor1.





Assuming the figures on the Canadian site are accurate, then a 2018 Expedition would have even more power than the luxury-oriented Lincoln Navigator. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost in it currently makes 380 hp (283 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm).

Ford hooks the updated engine up to its 10-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose whether the transmission routes power solely to the rear wheels or through a four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case.

In addition to the powertrain overhaul, Ford gives its big SUV a bevy of other updates. An aluminum body and revised frame help the Expedition cut 300 pounds (136 kilograms), even though the model is four or five inches (10 or 13 centimeters) longer, depending on the configuration.





Inside, buyers can choose whether to cram eight people inside with two rows of benches or fit seven occupants by opting for captain’s chairs. With 17 cup holders, six USB ports, and an available Wi-Fi hotspot, there’s plenty of tech to keep everyone entertained, too.

The 2018 Expedition goes on sale this fall for a still-undisclosed price.

Source: Ford Canada

Hat tip to reader HermanCampbell for pointing out the figures on Ford Canada's site.