A month ago, General Motors’ product development chief, Mark Reuss, hinted the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze diesel could get an EPA rating that “will start with a 5.” Now, it turns out his words were correct, as the official EPA numbers show 52 miles per gallon highway consumption, which, according to the manufacturer, is “the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in America.”

When equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, the vehicle also returns an EPA-estimated city mileage of 30 mpg, resulting in 37 mpg combined. The Cruze diesel automatic with a nine-speed auto transmission has the same average consumption, but highway is 47 mpg and city is 31 mpg.

“Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options,” Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing, commented. “We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all.”







The Cruze diesel, currently available only as a sedan, is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four turbodiesel engine, which replaces the previous 2.0-liter engine. The new motor features an aluminum cylinder block and is lighter than its predecessor. Peak power stands at 137 horsepower (102 kilowatts), while maximum torque is 240 pound-feet (325 Newton meters).

Chevrolet wants at least $24,670, including $875 destination charge, for the diesel Cruze sedan, which comes with OnStar and 4G LTE connectivity, as well as built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The diesel vehicle will reach customers this spring and will be joined by the hatchback version later this year.

Source: Chevrolet