As we are slowly approaching the world premiere of a new supercar, designed and developed by two-time Formula 1 world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi in cooperation with Italian design house Pininfarina, new details are starting to emerge.

Without further ado, let’s get straight to the point - the so-called Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Grand Turismo by Pininfarina will feature a carbon fiber monocoque and bodywork, which will give it “a unique advantage on the track in terms of both speed and creating a safety capsule around driver and passenger.” The curb weight is expected to be around 2,204 pounds (1,000 kilograms).







Fans of old-school technologies will be happy to hear the vehicle will be powered by a naturally-aspirated V8 gasoline engine, which will deliver 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) to the wheels. Both the engine and gearbox are “Fittipaldi single manufacturer-made” and “seamlessly integrated, while their low design and position on the car creates a unique center of gravity.”

“What was important to me in creating the EF7 is that the car not only provides pure passion and adrenaline, but will also be forgiving and safe for drivers of all skill levels,” Fittipaldi described its creation. “Owner-drivers can expect reliability, lower maintenance cost and minimal mechanic and tech teams - which means more time and elation on the track.”





Fittipaldi is working on the limited edition track machine together with Pininfarina, which is responsible for the design, and renowned German engineering group HWA, doing most of the engineering development. Fittipaldi is “applying all his track knowledge on creating a new experience that will elevate the driving ability of all supercar enthusiasts from around the world”.

A production-ready prototype of the EF7 is scheduled to debut at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show in early March. Interestingly, it will be available to drive virtually in the Gran Turismo video game franchise on the Sony PlayStation. We expect more information to be revealed in the next two weeks, so stay tuned.

Source: Fittipaldi Motors