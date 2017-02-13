All aboard the hype train, folks. A Russian website has posted what seems to be an official brochure of the much-awaited Toyota Supra revival. If this is legit, not only does it confirm the beloved “Supra” moniker, but it also reveals the sports car will indeed carry Gazoo Racing branding as indicated by that black and red logo with “GR” white lettering. A section of the car’s front end is also visible and it shows the production car will remain faithful to the stunning FT-1 concept.

One of the pages of the brochure spills the beans about the technical specifications, such as the Supra’s dimensions: 4380 mm (172 inches) long, 1830 mm (72 inches) wide, 1280 mm (50 inches) tall, and with a wheelbase stretching at 2470 mm (97 inches). Depending on version, the new Supra will weigh between 1,350 and 1,430 kilograms (2,976 and 3,152 pounds) and will be available with 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels.







The entry-level version is going to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 192 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 320 Newton-meters (236 pound-feet) of torque. A stronger configuration of the same mill will up the power ante to 252 hp (188 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). As for the range-topping model, it will use a larger six-cylinder 3.0-liter engine pushing out a healthy 340 hp (253 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft).

Toyota’s Supra reboot is said to use BMW engines, and coincidentally (or not), the mid-range 252-hp model does match the 330i in terms of horsepower. This could very well be another sign the brochure we’re looking at in the adjacent grainy pic is the real deal. One could speculate the flagship Supra will use the same six-cylinder engine inside the 326-hp 340i, but massaged to deliver an extra 14 hp.

The latest gossip indicates Toyota will show a near-production Supra concept in October at the Tokyo Motor Show, with the road-going car slated to arrive in 2018 once production will kick off Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria where the BMW Z4 replacement will also come to life.

Source: Auto.Blog.rs