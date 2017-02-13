BMW is slowly launching the new 5 Series around the world. The model is already available to order in sedan variant in most of the countries where the brand is represented, and the wagon will soon be joining it. The Bavarian company is not neglecting important markets like in Asia, like China and UAE, where the seventh generation 5 Series has just arrived.

Offered by BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, BMW’s biggest dealership in the world, the new luxury sedan is making its local sales debut in 540i Sport Line version, which brings a plethora of goodies. Aside from the Sport Line package, it features optional 20-inch BMW Individual two-tone V-Spoke wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires and a Shadow Line treatment for the window surrounds, for example.







Make a virtual step inside the cabin and you will find comfortable atmosphere, highlighted by brown perforated leather seats with white stitching, leather-wrapped dashboard with wooden details, and an M-Sport steering wheel, putting a sporty accent.

The 540i effectively replaces the 535i in the lineup - think of it as the next big thing to the M550i xDrive, which is still the most powerful 5 Series from the current generation until the all-new M5 arrives. The 540i is powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder, 3.0-liter engine with 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) at 5,500 rpm and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of peak torque available from 1,380 rpm. Seen here is the 1,595-kilogram (3,516-pound) RWD version, which means this car needs 5.1 seconds to reach 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. Top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).

Discover the new BMW 5 Series in official photos mega gallery.

If you live in Europe, BMW is already taking orders for the vehicle in your country in 530i/530i xDrive, 540i/540i xDrive, 520d/520d xDrive, and 530d/530d xDrive versions. German prices start at €45,200, while UK customers will have to spend at least £36,025. The U.S. market launch is scheduled for this spring with prices to be announced soon.







Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors