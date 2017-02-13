A Maybach like no other, the G650 has portal axles and a massive ground clearance.

Mercedes has prepared a proper send-off for the venerable G-Class W463 by giving it the posh Maybach treatment. It’s the fourth production model after the S-Class Sedan, elongated Pullman, and S650 Cabriolet to feature the double M logo after the inauguration of a Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand a couple of years ago. At the same time, it’s undoubtedly the most unusual of them all.

Compared to a regular G-Class, the special edition provides ample rear legroom thanks to a much longer wheelbase that has been stretched by 578 millimeters (22.7 inches). It eschews the G-Wagen’s standard rear seats to make room for a pair of individual massage seats borrowed straight from the S-Class providing a fully reclined position. At the touch of a button, the G650’s rear passengers are able to enjoy a “majestic open-air experience” thanks to the electrically foldable fabric roof, while for extra privacy there’s a glass partition separating the rear compartment from the driver’s area.

2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet
Those fortunate enough to sit in the back have access to their own center console with heated and cooled cup holders mounted between the two seats along with dual 10-inch screens and a pair of foldable tables featuring leather inserts.

Another aspect that separates the G650 from all of the other Maybach-branded models is the inclusion of portal axles borrowed from the G63 6x6 and the G500 4x42. It lends the Landaulet a substantial ground clearance of 450 mm (17.7 inches) and comes along with no less than three differential locks for ultimate off-road prowess.

As with the S650 Cabriolet, the G650 uses a biturbo V12 engine with 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and a mighty 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque, which in this new application are channeled to all four 22-inch wheels shod in chunky 325/55 R22 tires.

Mercedes says it will have the G650 Landaulet on display at the Geneva Motor Show in March before putting it on sale later the same month. Production at Magna Steyr’s factory in Graz, Austria is going to be capped at 99 units and first deliveries are slated to commence this fall. Exact details about how much it costs have not been released, but company officials quoted by Autocar are saying it will be more expensive than the aforementioned G63 6x6, which for the 2015 model year carried an exorbitant price tag of €456,900 (about $485,400).

