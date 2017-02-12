Having made its debut in the recently facelifted Volkswagen Golf, the new turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with a displacement of 1.5 liters will unsurprisingly trickle down to lesser models of the group in the months to come. SEAT has already confirmed its sharp new Ibiza supermini will get the 150-hp version of the TSI Evo unit benefitting from cylinder deactivation before the end of the year, so expect to see the engine in the Ibiza-based Arona subcompact crossover as well.

Skoda’s head of communications, Peik von Bestenbostel, has revealed the same configuration of the engine with 150 hp (110 kW) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque will be available in the refreshed Octavia in the second half of 2017. To get an idea about the Octavia facelift’s efficiency with the new motor, Wolfsburg’s compact hatchback sips just 4.9 liters / 100 km in the rather overly optimistic New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) with corresponding CO2 emissions of 110 g/km when fitted with the TSI Evo.

Keep in mind the VW Group has also engineered a less powerful and more economical version of the same engine, with 130 hp (96 kW) and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm). Available for the moment only in the Golf BlueMotion, the engine cuts fuel consumption to only 4.6 liters / 100 km as per NEDC and consequently drives down emissions to 104 g/km. It has a built-in extended coasting function that will completely turn off the engine to save an additional 0.4 liters / 100 km on average.

Revealed in April 2016 at the Vienna Motor Symposium, the 1.5 TSI Evo is not an all-new engine as it’s actually an upgraded version of the existing 1.4 TSI, which it will gradually replace. There were also plans for a new turbodiesel 1.5-liter based on the familiar 1.6-liter TDI, but development has been dropped to focus instead on a gasoline-electric hybrid setup.

VW’s head of research and development, Frank Welsch, announced recently the 1.6-liter TDI will be retired in the following “three to four years, maybe five,” while the smaller three-cylinder 1.4-liter diesel will also face the axe in the years to come. As for the larger and hugely popular 2.0 TDI, a new generation is scheduled to arrive in roughly 18 months from now since VW believes the engine still has “a great future” up ahead despite the costly Dieselgate fiasco.

Source: Auto Express