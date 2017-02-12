Ever since the industrial revolution of the 19th century, pollution has become more and more of an issue and is undoubtedly today one of the biggest problems the modern world is facing. An MIT Media Lab spin-off company called “Graviky Labs” has developed a new method to make the air we are breathing cleaner by detoxifying and converting the harmful emissions coming out of a car’s exhaust into high-quality black ink.

Known as “Kaalink,” the device is able to capture as much as 95 percent of the particulate matter from a tailpipe while allowing the exhaust gases to escape. It takes the shape of a metal attachment connected to the car’s exhaust tip capable of grabbing the soot, which later on “undergoes various proprietary processes” to get rid of carcinogens and heavy metals in order to obtain what is described as being a “purified carbon rich pigment.” Graviky says capturing the harmful emissions for 45 minutes can generate one fluid ounce (29 ml) of ink, which is enough to fill a pen the company is offering through its Kickstarter campaign.

Using “standard industrial processes,” the start-up mentions the end result is a weatherproof high-quality ink as safe as any other similar products available on the market today. The end product known as “Air-Ink” is available in four different types of markers that can be refilled. In addition, screen printing ink can also be purchased.

Graviky Labs goes on to specify that if the Kickstarter campaign will prove to be a success, it will use the funds to boost production in a bid to “repurpose pollutants into tools for art.” If business will pick up, additional products are going to be introduced, including fabric paints, oil-based paints, and outdoor paints.

You can find out more details about Air-Ink on Graviky Labs' Kickstarter address below.

Source: Kickstarter via Treehugger