I would take a Giulia wagon over a Stelvio every day of the week, but Alfa Romeo believes I’m in the minority as the company’s manufacturing boss, Alfredo Altavilla, has revealed in an interview with CAR the Giulia Sportwagon is officially dead. He says there’s no need to do it since the Stelvio “drives that well” and has what it takes to “capture all the people who would otherwise have been interested in the SW.”

The man in charge of Alfa Romeo in Europe, Fabrizio Curci, admitted they’ve been toying around with the idea of doing a Giulia Sportswagon “for a very long time,” but decided to ultimately drop the model because “that segment has been changing fast.” In other words, the Italian marque believes there wouldn’t be enough demand for the model to justify the costs, especially now that the Stelvio SUV is out and about.

On the flip side, the Giulia lineup is still expected to grow thanks to the addition of a Sprint Coupe rumored to be unveiled in less than a month at the Geneva Motor Show. Set to go up against the German trio consisting of the Mercedes C-Class Coupe, BMW 4 Series Coupe, and Audi A5 Coupe, the sleeker Giulia will receive the full-on Quadrifoglio treatment like the sporty sedan to fight the C63, M4, and upcoming RS5.

That means it will be powered by a Ferrari-derived biturbo 2.9-liter V6 pushing out a meaty 505 horsepower (376 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) of torque delivered to the rear axle or to all four wheels. Expect the car’s performances to mirror those of the four-door model, so 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) should take about 3.8 seconds en route to a top speed of approximately 191 mph (307 kph).

If the report about the Giulia Sprint Coupe is legit, we might see it online as early as this month together with the hot Quadrifoglio variant. Fingers crossed.

Source: CAR