Ferrari debuted its now iconic 308 GTB at the Paris Motor Show in 1975. The design was penned by Pininfarina, and a new mid-mounted V8 replaced the transverse-mounted 2.0-liter V6 found in the outgoing Dino. But the car you see here is no ordinary 308.

This particular vehicle started out life as a Stradale, but was built to Michelotto Group 4 spec completely from the ground up. It wears the chassis number 32419. Just 14 original examples of the 308 were built to Group 4 specification when new, but no one is entirely sure how many still exist to this day. This one-off is being offered at the Grand Marques Du Monde at the Grand Palais auction in Paris, France later this month.







In 2015, the car was handed over to specialists JMR Motorsport where it received a reinforced chassis, new doors, a hood, and a new fiberglass engine cover replacing the original glass fitment. The bumpers were also lightened, and AP Racing brakes were added, as well as a hydraulic handbrake to cope with the added power.

The 3.0-liter engine was rebuilt to competition-spec, receiving upgrades like new forged pistons, steel cylinder liners, valves, springs, and guides. All said and done, it pumps out 297 horsepower (221 kilowatts). With all the additional upgrades, the car tips the scales at just 2,392 pounds (1,085 kilograms), making it 440 pounds (200 kilograms) lighter than the stock 308.

The engine has run just 20 hours since its was rebuilt, the car having competed at few events, like the Costa Brava Rally, the Rally 2000 Virages, and the Alp la Masella Hill Climb. The car will be available through Bonhams and has an early estimate of $210,000 to $320,000 (€ 200,000 to 300,000).

Source: Bonhams