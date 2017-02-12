Volvo is doing something very unusual with its sales strategy for the 2018 V90 because people can only special order the luxury wagon, whereas the higher riding V90 Cross Country will available from dealers like traditional vehicles. The strategy makes the standard V90 something special to see on the road, and since the configurator is now online, it’s time to see just how expensive one can be. Once you pick the costliest available options, the luxury wagon runs customers $70,365, including $995 destination. The begin arriving in the United States this summer.

The V90 range starts with the base R-Design model for $50,945. The more luxurious Inscription trim goes for $52,945 for the 250-horsepower (186-kilowatt) front-wheel-drive model or $58,945 for the 316-hp (236-kW) all-wheel-drive version. The Cross Country currently sits in the middle of the range at a cost of $56,295.







Spending the $6,000 to buy the Inscription over the R-Design provides a healthy increase in amenities. The models feature a unique grille with a vertical chrome grille and 19-inch 10-spoke wheels. Plus, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and navigation are standard features.

The sole mechanical upgrade is an air suspension for $1,200.

The V90’s exterior styling remains fairly constant regardless of which options a buyer chooses. Black or white paint are no-cost choices, and there are 11 metallic options that add $595 to the price. Customers can also upgrade to a set of 20-inch 8-Spoke wheels for $800.

Buyers can turn the V90 Inscription’s cabin into quite an opulent place by selecting the right options. This trim of the wagon comes standard with perforated leather with walnut or birch trim, and massaging front seats add $600 to the price. For $325, customers can also get a leather-trimmed steering wheel with matching wood. Another $1,000 covers the dashboard and upper door panels in black leather, and a charcoal-colored headliner is $200 more.







There are two optional choices for the backseats, but customers can’t pick them both. For buyers with kids, $500 adds booster cushions in two adjustable heights for the little ones. Folks who want to keep warm can get heated seats in the back for $425.

Buyers looking for more high-tech amenities shouldn’t be disappointed because there’s a lot to choose from. The $1,950 Convenience Package comes with a plethora of upgrades, including a 360-degree camera, rearview-mirror-mounted compass, heated washer nozzles, parking assist, and grocery bag holders. There are also two available windshield options that can’t be combined. For $900, head-up display lets drivers keep their eyes on the road, or a $300 heated windshield makes thawing out the car easier during the winter.







Audiophiles also have a pair of options, and they are available together. A Bowers & Wilkins sound system costs $3,200 and comes with 19-speakers. For customers who still prefer their music on physical media, a CD player is an extra $150.

The top-end V90’s $70,365 price fits with competitors. BMW no longer offers a 5 Series wagon in the U.S., but a 535i xDrive Gran Turismo with every option costs over $90,000. A Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Wagon is nearly $88,000. An Audi Allroad undercuts the Volvo at about $58,000 fully loaded. However, the model from the Four Rings is seven inches (17.8 centimeters) shorter and 64-hp (48-kW) less powerful.

Source: Volvo