If you’re looking forward to seeing Volvo’s upcoming XC40 compact crossover, the wait might be a little longer than initially expected. Contrary to earlier reports from Chinese media, Volvo Senior Vice President Research & Development Henrik Green tells Autocar that the model is debuting sometime this fall, not at the Shanghai Motor Show in April as in that previous rumor.

We suspect the production XC40 to have a similar appearance as the 40.1 concept (below) from 2016. That model featured a look like the current XC90 but sharper creases created a more angular design that looked quite modern. Recent spy photos showed Volvo testing it under heavy camouflage.







The XC40 will be the first vehicle using Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). The chassis shares some components with the larger Scalable Product Architecture from the 90-series models but lets the Swedish brand build smaller vehicles. The underpinnings should be under the next S40 sedan and V40 wagon, too.

The future 40-series models will get power from a range of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines. Volvo will eventually offer a hybrid, too, that will reportedly combine a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder with an electric motor and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Volvo will also keep busy this year by unveiling a new generation of the XC60 crossover, according to Green. “The XC60 is our biggest-volume car that sells broadly in Europe, China and America. It brings significant profits so is crucial in many aspects,” the research and development boss told Autocar.

Green also said that an electric vehicle is under development and due in 2019. “It will be followed up by more products. I see EVs as a significant part of our portfolio, a wide range,” he told Autocar.

Source: Autocar