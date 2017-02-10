Ford freshened up its large-and-in-charge Expedition for the 2018 model year. In doing so the three-row SUV shed just a few hundred pounds, and gained a new EcoBoost V6 in the process. It made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show this week, so we thought we'd take a look at it a bit more in-depth, and against one of its closest competitors, the Chevy Tahoe.

Feel the Power

Unfortunately Ford hasn't given us all the performance details on the new Expedition just yet, but we do know that with a new EcoBoost V6 under the hood, it will be more powerful and have a better towing capacity. That 10-speed gearbox should help with fuel economy as well.

2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe Engine 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 5.3-liter V8 Horsepower 365-400 horsepower (est.) 355 horsepower Gearbox 10-speed automatic 6-speed automatic Towing Capacity 6,600+ pounds 5,600 pounds

Bigger, Better

Ford says its new Expedition is now four inches (10.2 centimeters) longer – including three inches (7.6 cm) added to the wheelbase – and 300 pounds (136 kilograms) lighter than the outgoing model. Those buyers looking for even more space can even opt for the Expedition Max, which is another inch (2.54 cm) longer overall.

2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe Length 210.5 inches 203.9 inches Wheelbase 112 inches 116 inches Weight 5,262 pounds (4x2) (est.) 5,356 pounds (4x2)

Features Galore

Per any good three-row SUV, Ford made sure to load the new Expedition with plenty of features. From 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, to wireless phone charging, and even a panoramic roof.

2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe 4G LTE Wi-Fi Available Available Wireless Charging Available Available Six USB Ports Available Available Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Available Available Panoramic Roof Available Not Available

Safety is Sexy

Connectivity features aside, nothing is more important than a suite of advanced safety features. Forward collision alert, active park assist, and even a 360-degree camera give the Expedition an edge over the aging Tahoe.