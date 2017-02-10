The Expedition is all new for 2018 – but is it better than the Tahoe?
Ford freshened up its large-and-in-charge Expedition for the 2018 model year. In doing so the three-row SUV shed just a few hundred pounds, and gained a new EcoBoost V6 in the process. It made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show this week, so we thought we'd take a look at it a bit more in-depth, and against one of its closest competitors, the Chevy Tahoe.
Feel the Power
Unfortunately Ford hasn't given us all the performance details on the new Expedition just yet, but we do know that with a new EcoBoost V6 under the hood, it will be more powerful and have a better towing capacity. That 10-speed gearbox should help with fuel economy as well.
|2018 Expedition
|2017 Tahoe
|Engine
|3.5-liter EcoBoost V6
|5.3-liter V8
|Horsepower
|365-400 horsepower (est.)
|355 horsepower
|Gearbox
|10-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Towing Capacity
|6,600+ pounds
|5,600 pounds
Bigger, Better
Ford says its new Expedition is now four inches (10.2 centimeters) longer – including three inches (7.6 cm) added to the wheelbase – and 300 pounds (136 kilograms) lighter than the outgoing model. Those buyers looking for even more space can even opt for the Expedition Max, which is another inch (2.54 cm) longer overall.
|2018 Expedition
|2017 Tahoe
|Length
|210.5 inches
|203.9 inches
|Wheelbase
|112 inches
|116 inches
|Weight
|5,262 pounds (4x2) (est.)
|5,356 pounds (4x2)
Features Galore
Per any good three-row SUV, Ford made sure to load the new Expedition with plenty of features. From 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, to wireless phone charging, and even a panoramic roof.
|2018 Expedition
|2017 Tahoe
|4G LTE Wi-Fi
|Available
|Available
|Wireless Charging
|Available
|Available
|Six USB Ports
|Available
|Available
|Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Available
|Available
|Panoramic Roof
|Available
|Not Available
Safety is Sexy
Connectivity features aside, nothing is more important than a suite of advanced safety features. Forward collision alert, active park assist, and even a 360-degree camera give the Expedition an edge over the aging Tahoe.
|2018 Expedition
|2017 Tahoe
|Forward Collision Alert
|Available
|Available
|Active Park Assist
|Available
|Not Available
|Lane Keep Assist
|Available
|Available
|360-Degree Camera
|Available
|Not Available