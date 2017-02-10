The Expedition is all new for 2018 – but is it better than the Tahoe?

Ford freshened up its large-and-in-charge Expedition for the 2018 model year. In doing so the three-row SUV shed just a few hundred pounds, and gained a new EcoBoost V6 in the process. It made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show this week, so we thought we'd take a look at it a bit more in-depth, and against one of its closest competitors, the Chevy Tahoe.

Feel the Power

2018 Ford Expedition
2015 Chevy Tahoe Z71

Unfortunately Ford hasn't given us all the performance details on the new Expedition just yet, but we do know that with a new EcoBoost V6 under the hood, it will be more powerful and have a better towing capacity. That 10-speed gearbox should help with fuel economy as well.

  2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe
Engine 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 5.3-liter V8
Horsepower 365-400 horsepower (est.) 355 horsepower
Gearbox 10-speed automatic 6-speed automatic
Towing Capacity 6,600+ pounds 5,600 pounds

Bigger, Better

2018 Ford Expedition
2015 Chevy Tahoe Z71

Ford says its new Expedition is now four inches (10.2 centimeters) longer – including three inches (7.6 cm) added to the wheelbase – and 300 pounds (136 kilograms) lighter than the outgoing model. Those buyers looking for even more space can even opt for the Expedition Max, which is another inch (2.54 cm) longer overall.

  2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe
Length 210.5 inches 203.9 inches
Wheelbase 112 inches 116 inches
Weight 5,262 pounds (4x2) (est.) 5,356 pounds (4x2)

Features Galore

2018 Ford Expedition
2015 Chevy Tahoe Z71

Per any good three-row SUV, Ford made sure to load the new Expedition with plenty of features. From 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, to wireless phone charging, and even a panoramic roof.

  2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe
4G LTE Wi-Fi Available Available
Wireless Charging Available Available
Six USB Ports Available Available
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Available Available
Panoramic Roof Available Not Available

Safety is Sexy

2018 Ford Expedition

Connectivity features aside, nothing is more important than a suite of advanced safety features. Forward collision alert, active park assist, and even a 360-degree camera give the Expedition an edge over the aging Tahoe.

  2018 Expedition 2017 Tahoe
Forward Collision Alert Available Available
Active Park Assist Available Not Available
Lane Keep Assist Available Available
360-Degree Camera Available Not Available

 

