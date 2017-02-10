Andretti Rallycross gives its successful machines new paint schemes for the upcoming 2017 season of the Global Rallycross series.

Both of Andretti Rallycross’ drivers in the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross championship will race with a fresh look during the new season. Scott Speed’s Beetle GRC will now feature the red, white, and green livery from Oberto and Circle K after wearing similar sponsorship at one event last year. Tanner Faust’s Rockstar Energy Drink advertising will also have a revised design. Both cars are on display at the Chicago Auto Show.

Speed is coming off back-to-back series championships in 2015 and 2016, and his Beetle’s new paint scheme should make him easy to spot on the course. The bright red nose and roof catch the eye, and the white doors create an obvious spot for the Oberto branding.

Speed’s teammate Tanner Foust took second place in the championship last year. His updated Rockstar Energy livery is much darker than before. Gray graphics and yellow stripes provide some much-needed color in the design, though.

Andretti Rallycross is the team to beat in the GRC this year. Last season, the crew won eight out of the 12 races and scored the Manufacturer’s Championship in addition to the one-two finish for its drivers.

The first GRC event for the 2017 season kicks off on April 29 in Memphis, Tennessee, and the series finishes in Los Angeles, California, on October 14. A stop in Canada in June is the sole stop outside of the United States.

VW and Andretti Autosport first unveiled the Beetle GRC at the Chicago Auto Show in 2014. With 544 horsepower (405 kilowatts) and all-wheel drive, it was the meanest Beetle around. Replacing the original 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a 2.0-liter unit pushed the reported output to 553 hp (412 kW) and 465 pound-feet (631 Newton-meters).

Volkswagen announced that it would end its factory-backed competition in the World Rally Championship. The company said that it wanted to focus of customer racing projects like the Beetle GRC and the GTI in the TCR series.

