What do you buy for the car collector who has everything? In this case, the world’s only street-legal Ferrari Enzo FXX. It’s up for sale in the U.K. with an asking price of £9,999,999 (or about $12 million).

This particular Enzo is one of just 38 examples that came from the factory new in 2008, but wasn’t registered as road legal until 2015. The conversion was done by Ferrari directly, and even comes with all the original components – meaning the new buyer could convert it back into a pure track car if they feel so inclined.

In the transformation from track car to road car, Ferrari wanted to make sure it was a bit friendlier for the street. A softer suspension was fitted with an adjustable ride height, ensuring it can conquer any speed bump in its path. Turn signals and brake lights were also added, as were things like a handbrake, street tires, a horn, and main beam headlights.







Thankfully, the 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V12 remains, producing 850 horsepower (633 kilowatts) with a top speed of somewhere around 247 miles per hour (397 kilometers per hour). All that power is paired to a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, allowing it to race to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 2.5 seconds, and to ensure stopping power, the original carbon ceramic brakes remain.

Even though it's now almost ten years old, the car has driven jut 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) since new, and wears its original Rosso Corsa red exterior with white accenting stripes and FXX logos aplenty. Inside, the cabin is pretty sparse. You’ll find a pair of black cloth seats, an Alcantara steering wheel, a custom rear-view mirror… and not much else among the many carbon fiber fixtures.

Source: Amari