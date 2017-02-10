Let’s pour one out for the the beloved Dodge Viper. At the Chicago Auto Show, design chief Ralph Gilles announced that production will officially come to an end on August 31, just six months after the company said the car would be discontinued.

In celebrating the short life of the third-generation Viper, Dodge released a number of final editions to buyers– all of which sold out in just days. The models included 31 VooDoo II Editions ACRs, 25 Snakeskin Edition GTCs, 100 GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACRs, 28 of the 1:28 Edition ACRs, and 22 Dodge Dealer Edition ACRs. Most of them were snapped up by one savvy dealership in North Carolina.

Still, it’s a sad day for fans of the Viper everywhere. The latest iteration lived just five short years before being discontinued due to slow sales, and in that time claimed lap records at circuits around the country, from Virginia International Raceway, to Laguna Seca, and everywhere in-between. Even now, fans are making a push to send it to Germany to see how it fairs on the dreaded Nurburgring.

With order books officially closing last October, Dodge CEO Tim Kunuskis said that the company has "orders for Vipers way out into next year," and that the company was "currently studying just how many more Vipers can be built."

Thankfully, a new Viper may be on the horizon. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said last January that "there is a possibility that a new version of the Viper may surface," and that if produced, it could share the same architecture that underpins the new Alfa Romeo Guilia. But for now, those looking to take home a Viper will have to peruse the used market.

Source: Dodge