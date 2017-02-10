Hide press release Show press release

After the successful launch of the Mercedes-Benz Vans "MasterSolutions" program in the summer of 2016, Mercedes-Benz is excited to debut a concept showvan that perfectly showcases the best of what the unique Ship-Thru upfitting program has to offer. Pull up to any jobsite with the "Mercedes-Benz Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox Van" and get the job done.

Open up the side of this Metris MasterSolutions concept van to reveal the ultimate toolbox on wheels. Equipped with a wide variety of Ranger Design® and Sortimo by Knapheide® shelves, racks and removable cases, the Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox Van has enough storage, utility and capability to power through long hours on the job. A durable tile flooring system has been installed in the MasterSolutions Toolbox Van, which ensures grip for work boots and is easily removable for thorough cleaning. A clear, plastic partition from Ranger Design® keeps the driver safely divided from the cargo area while also allowing for easy monitoring of the van's payload. Unique wheels, finished in bright blue and silver, realistic toolbox latches and a handle on the roof compliment the special exterior wrap created for the Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox Van.

Built by RENNtech, the Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox Van, which is based on the Metris WORKER Cargo Van, has big shoes to fill after the debut of the "Sprinter Extreme" concept van at the 2016 Chicago Auto Show, but this tough, mid-size van is up for the task. Boasting over 2,500 lbs. of payload and 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity, all Mercedes-Benz Metris vans are built to work hard on the job while maintaining the ability to fit into the average garage and achieve exceptional fuel economy.

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Boasts Surprising Performance, Efficiency

The Mercedes-Benz Metris hauls a whole lot more than just cargo. The standard 2.0- liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, boasting 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Metris to accelerate to 60 mph in about 9 seconds. Power is sent to the Metris' rear wheels for maximum towing capability and cargo hauling.

Mounted to the steering wheel are shift paddles—standard fitment on all Metris Cargo and Passenger vans—which allow the driver to manually change gears, whether in anticipation of a steep hill or to maximize their driving experience on a twisty road.

The Metris Cargo Van achieves 21 mpg in the city and 24 on the highway thanks in part to its Mercedes-Benz developed 7G-TRONIC seven-speed automatic transmission. With rapid and barely-perceivable gear changes, the Metris Cargo Van benefits from maximum fuel efficiency and comfort.

MasterSolutions provides turn-key vocational upfit solutions for the Metris and Sprinter

Daimler Vans USA and Mercedes-Benz USA is pleased to offer the MasterSolutions program-- turn-key vocational upfit solution for any van sold by Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner, including the Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Metris. With three industry experts on-board—Autotruck Group®, Knapheide Manufacturing® and SmartLiner®— nearly any vocation upfit is possible, from shelves and racks to refrigeration units and commercial shuttle seating configurations.

When a customer visits www.mbvans.com, www.freightlinersprinterusa.com or visits their local Mercedes-Benz Vans or Freightliner Sprinter Vans dealership, shopping for the right van will be easier than ever. After a customer identifies what vocation they are purchasing a van for, they are presented with a selection of Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner vans best suited for their needs. When their preferred model is chosen from the Sprinter or Metris lineup, a selection of MasterSolution upfits are available for purchase. From specialty partitions to ladder racks, the upfit solutions are presented à la carte-- the same way optional equipment is presented during a typical car buying process. At the end of the configuration process, the customer is presented with an "out the door" estimate for their entire van solution, including all upfits previously selected.

Once the van is ordered, it is shipped from the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ladson, South Carolina through one of the MasterSolutions upfitters where the upfit is installed prior to delivery to a dealership or fleet location.

The Metris WORKER Cargo Van: Everything you need to work hard with a price that won't hold you back

The Metris WORKER is the "Right Size Van" from Mercedes-Benz, boasting numerous standard safety features and a notably low cost of ownership. With an attractive starting price of just $25,995, the Metris WORKER Cargo Van offers customers all the comfort, safety and utility features needed to get work done.

In order to easily accommodate custom decals or paint, the Metris WORKER Cargo is offered exclusively in white. Attractive silver steel wheels, 180-degree rear doors and a metal cargo floor complete the look of the Metris WORKER Cargo. The standard metal floor can be left unfinished or can be customized with an optional factory wood floor or with any other floor offering from Mercedes-Benz' group of MasterUpfitters.

All Metris WORKER vans come with a standard "Audio 10" head unit which includes Bluetooth®, an aux input, USB port and five speakers for an enjoyable driving experience, six airbags, ATTENTION Assist, Crosswind Assist, Hill Start Assist, and Load- Adaptive ESP9i. With optional safety features such as Blind Spot Assist, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, and a rear view camera, the Metris WORKER is available with an enhanced suite of Mercedes-Benz assistance systems.

