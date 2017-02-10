There are enough racks and compartments inside this van to get practically any project done during a weekend.

The Mercedes-Benz Metris (or Vito in some markets) is ready to work right off the showroom floor, but the automaker is now highlighting the van’s myriad customization options through its MasterSolutions upfitting service. This concept at the Chicago Auto Show converts the hauler into a mobile toolbox for mechanics on the go. It would be the perfect solution for a weekend at the track, in a buddy’s garage, or building a project.

Built by the talented Mercedes tuners at Renntech, the Mercedes-Benz Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox Van concept even features a distinctive blue and silver handle coming out of the roof. The bright turquoise paint and wheels should grab attention on the show floor in Chicago, too. The passenger side also features stylized artwork that depicts cubbies full of screws, nuts, and other common items for building a project.

As the saying goes, it's what's inside that counts, and the Toolbox Van concept features enough built-in shelves and racks to handle any job. A grippy tile floor prevents slipping and is removable for cleanup. When on the road, the driver can also monitor that nothing falls out of place through a transparent plastic divider that separates the front and rear.

Mercedes Metris Toolbox Concept
Mercedes Metris Toolbox Concept


Like the standard Metris in the United States, this one has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 208 horsepower (155 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. Power goes to the rear through a seven-speed automatic. The EPA estimates the van gets 21 miles per gallon in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. Prices start at $26,990 after $995 destination.

The Toolbox Van is Mercedes’ effort to advertise its MasterSolutions in-house upfitter. Rather than taking the model to a third party, companies can order the Metris or Sprinter directly from the factory with the work-oriented gear that they need.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

