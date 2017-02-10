The 2017 Nissan Titan and Titan XD seen here at the Chicago Auto Show aren’t exactly like the ones that roll out of the factory. That’s because these concept models wear several new Nissan accessory parts that customers can buy to customize their truck.

On the Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab, those add-on parts include a polished exhaust tip, a tailgate guard, a rear bumper step, a bed extender, and a bed divider. The truck also wears a few other custom parts from the aftermarket, including a new suspension from Icon Vehicle Dynamics, new wheels from Method, and new fender flares and sport bars in the bed from EGR.

For the smaller Titan Pro-4X, the Nissan-branded accessories shown include a new grille with black inserts, 20-inch wheels, new LED fog lights, a bed box, a tailgate guard, a rear bumper step, and step rails. This truck also wears a handful of prototype parts that aren’t yet for sale, including a prototype of a Nissan Motorsports lift kit that raises the truck’s suspension 1.5 inches in front and 1.0 inch in back, as well as a cat-back exhaust system for the 5.6-liter V8 engine.

All these Nissan-branded add-on components are available directly from Nissan dealerships, cutting out the middleman of going to an aftermarket company. There will be more accessories for the Titan and Titan XD than Nissan has offered in the past for other trucks. That’s in part because Nissan recognizes that truck customers have a big interest in modifying their vehicles.

“Customers that buy trucks, they really want accessories, they want to customize their trucks,” says Tiago Castro, Nissan director of sales and marketing for light commercial vehicles.

While customers can order parts themselves, the accessories also allow dealerships to create their own models that stand out on lots to potential customers.

"Consumer demand is really what's driving that," says Castro. "Our job is to understand that demand and respond to it."

Source: Nissan