You might have seen an image of the Arona advertised as being official on other websites, but that was nothing more than a Photoshop job from an Italian magazine using as foundation the previous-gen Ibiza in the wagon ST flavor. The subcompact crossover from Martorell won’t be unveiled until its confirmed debut in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but we believe this speculative render paints an accurate picture of what to expect from the real deal.

Obviously based on the new Ibiza supermini, the render proposes an increased ground clearance and some plastic black body cladding on the wheel arches and side skirts to give the Arona a more rugged appearance. A set of silver rails has been added on the roof, while the front bumper has been redesigned to accommodate a skid plate for extra underbody protection.

But at the end of the day, it’s still going to be a front-wheel-drive-only crossover, so it won’t impress you with its off-roading capabilities. Truth be told, the lack of AWD won’t be a deal-breaker taking into account people shopping in the subcompact crossover segment rarely take their cars on unpaved roads.

In regards to what will power it, the Volkswagen Group’s new 1.5 TSI Evo gasoline engine with 150 hp will likely be available from day one. SEAT could also decide to sell the Arona with the tiny three-cylinder 1.0 TSI available in the Ibiza with either 95 hp or 115 hp. On the diesel side, the 1.6 TDI is going to be sourced from the supermini where it generates 80, 95, and 110 hp. Depending on engine, the small crossover will have a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The subcompact Arona and the compact Ateca are going to be joined in a couple of years by a larger midsize SUV previewed by the 20V20 concept in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show.

