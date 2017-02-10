Jeep is busy working on the all-new Wrangler, expected to arrive sometime next year, and has given the current generation of the legendary off-road model a proper sendoff with the Wrangler Rubicon Recon unveiled in Chicago yesterday. Bulgarian tuners from Vilner seem to be joining the party with an exclusive take on the 2012 Wrangler Unlimited, designed and created by the studio’s Chinese division.

From the outside, the Wrangler Hunting Unlimited looks like a vehicle that has been sitting in a barn for decades, but this was actually made as an effect, not a defect, and some call it Rat rod. We call it controlled rust – the surfaces have been stripped to bare metal and then the metal has been treated to rust, and panels sealed by special clear coats and techniques.







The “take-me-everywhere” look is backed up by a modified off-road suspension with FOX components, a set of 37­-inch ВFGoodrich Krawler T/A rock crawling tires, and а powerful Warn winch. Power comes from the standard 3.6-liter, V6 naturally aspirated gas engine, delivering 285 horsepower (212.5 kilowatts) to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

The visual feeling created by the exterior is carried over inside the cabin, where different shades of brown dominate the design. Vilner says the customer, who ordered the car, had a clear concept for it – “raw and robust look, completed by high quality natural materials.” The mission was achieved using “an effective combination of metal and leather” – the door cards, dashboard, and steering wheels are wrapped in “natural vegetable­tanned leather,” while the seats are covered in contrasting Оld Тobacco vintage leather. At the back there is a set of bags for hunting equipment.

Source: Vilner