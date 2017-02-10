$49,950 is going to put you behind the wheel of a shiny new Volvo V90 in United States where the stylish midsize wagon is now available to order. As previously mentioned, you won’t be able to head to your local dealer and simply buy one because Volvo will not stock the V90 due to concerns related to the slow demand for regular wagons in the U.S. On the other hand, the V90 Cross Country version will be stocked as the Geely-owned marque estimates it’s going to be significantly more popular than the standard model.

If you are not too fond of jacked-up wagons that can do mild off-roading, you’ll be happy to hear the regular V90 is $5,350 cheaper than its rugged sibling, but bear in mind it eschews the Cross Country’s all-wheel drive for a FWD setup. The entry-level model comes in a T5 FWD R-Design flavor and has a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. For something with more muscle and all-wheel drive, the T6 AWD R-Design begins at $55,950 and uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter with 316 hp and 295 lb-ft.

The other trim available is the more luxurious Inscription kicking off at $51,950 for the T5 and from $57,950 for the AWD-equipped T6.

Both of them come as standard with plenty of goodies, such as Nappa leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, wood trim, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for the lovely 12-inch infotainment system. Just like all Volvo models, it benefits from a lot of safety kit as standard equipment, like Blind Spot and City Safety bundling automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection.

Interestingly, you can select overseas delivery should you want to go pick up the car straight from Sweden where it’s made. You will get two paid airline tickets and hotel accommodations to Gothenburg, along with a tour of the Torslanda factory before heading to Volvo’s Factory Delivery Experience Center to take delivery of the V90.

You can play with the online configurator at the source link below.

Source: Volvo