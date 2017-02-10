Audi unveiled the RS3 Sedan back in September last year at the Paris Motor Show with 400 horsepower coming from the world’s strongest five-cylinder engine. The Ingolstadt-based marque is now restoring order in its lineup as the equivalent RS3 Sportback has received the new engine as well. Not only does it have 33 hp (25 kW) more power and 15 Nm (11 lb-ft) more torque than the previous unit in the über hatch, but the new 2.5-liter engine is also 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) lighter.

With a mighty 400 hp (294 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) on tap, the updated RS3 Sportback will catapult to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 4.1 seconds before topping out at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph). Should you want to go even faster on the German autobahn or on a race track, an optional kit will bump the limiter to 174 mph (280 kph).

Just like all of Audi’s RS-badged models, the latest arrival comes exclusively with the grippy Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It receives the TFSI’s power through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox and takes advantage of an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch in charge of distributing the available torque variably between the two axles.

The RS3 sits 25 mm (one inch) closer to the road than the regular A3 models and has a 20-mm wider front track, while beefy 310-mm brake discs provide the stopping power. At an additional cost, Audi will be more than happy to equip the high-performance compact hatchback with carbon ceramic discs at the front axle for superior stopping power.

There’s nothing to report in terms of design as the updates brought by the facelift are in line with the RS3 Sedan. The Sportback rides on 19-inch wheels shod in chunky 235/35 tires and can be optionally had with Audi’s fancy matrix LED headlights as well as with the all-digital instrument cluster (aka Audi Virtual Cockpit).

The stronger RS3 Sportback will celebrate its world premiere in less than a month at the Geneva Motor Show and will go on sale across Europe from April. Deliveries are slated to commence in August for those willing to fork out at least €54,600 (German pricing). If you would rather have the sedan, it kicks off at €55,900 in Deutschland.

Source: Audi