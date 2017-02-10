A Shaker hood and and headlight-mounted Air Catcher ducts let the V8 breathe a little better, too.

 

Since 2010, Mopar introduces a hand-customized limited edition of an Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' product every year, and this time the attention goes to the 2017 Dodge Challenger. Rather than building a hellacious muscle car like the upcoming SRT Demon, the team at Mopar creates a more civilized machine that still has plenty of power.

In recognition of Mopar’s 80th birthday, the crew there is building 80 of the special Challengers in a two-tone mix of Pitch Black and Contusion Blue and 80 more of them in a combination of Pitch Black and Billet Silver. For some true craftsmanship, the Mopar Custom Shop applies these colors by hand. The transition between the shades comes right at the belt line, which makes the switch rather subtle. As a further flourish, there’s a hand-painted Mopar 392 logo on the driver side front quarter panel.
 

The extra style doesn’t stop at the paint, though. These custom Challengers feature a Shaker hood scoop in matching Pitch Black like the rest of the top of the car. Black exhaust tips from the SRT Hellcat replace the standard chrome parts. These models also ride on 20-nch wheels with semi-gloss accents.

The Mopar 2017 Challenger’s cabin has performance seats and Tungsten-color stitching covers them, along with trimming much of the rest of the interior.

Under the hood buyers find a 6.4-liter V8 that makes 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) from the factory. However, Mopar parts let it breathe a little better in this application thanks to the Shaker hood scoop and Air Catcher headlight-mounted cold-air intake like the one on the Hellcat.

The Mopar-tuned Challenger goes on sale in the second quarter of 2017. The 160 buyers also get an owners kit that includes a signed rendering of the vehicle, booklet, Mopar valve stem caps, keychain, and badge. The price for all of this customization brings these limited edition Challengers to $56,885 after $1,095 destination. For comparison, that places these models between the $50,290 SRT 392 and $63,590 SRT Hellcat.

