Before the all-new Wrangler makes its debut in 2018, Jeep is giving its iconic off-roader a fitting sendoff. The Wrangler Rubicon Recon will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, and like others before it, this one comes loaded to the brim with added accessories that make Jeep's most popular vehicle even more capable.

Featuring all the same hardcore, off-road bits you’d find on the standard Rubicon, the Recon comes with an upgraded front axle fitted with stronger tubes and forged ends. A heavy-duty cast covers the front and rear differential, while shorter rock rails lets buyers fit up to 35-inch tires underneath.

On the outside, the new Wrangler gets a gloss black grille with Granite Chrystal inserts to accent the headlights, and a satin black treatment on the bumpers. Buyers can choose from seven different color options, including Black, Bright White, Billet Silver, Firecracker Red, Rhino, Granite Crystal, and Gobi, pictured here.

View full photo gallery





Power comes from the same 3.6-liter V6 you’ll find throughout the Wrangler range, paired to either a six-speed manual, or a five-speed automatic. The addition of electronic-locking front and rear differentials and a transfer case with 4:1 gearing also make off-roading a bit easier.

Jeep made sure to keep things simple on the interior. Black leather is accented by red seatbelts, storage netting, switches, and Jeep logos on the floor mats. The information screen in the gauge cluster, meanwhile, displays oil pressure, transmission, and coolant temperatures, as well as individual tire pressure.

The Wrangler Rubicon Recon will be available in both two- and four-door variants when it goes on sale later this month. The two-door Recon will start at $39,145, while the four-door option will set you back $42,945.

Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com