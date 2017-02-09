The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gets a new entry in the lineup at the Chicago Auto Show with the introduction of the Limited Edition trim. It gives buyers the powertrain from the base model but a few more amenities without needing to move up to a larger engine.

The Limited Edition model features a slightly more upscale look by including some new trim. An alloy fuel door, black mirrors, and dark 18-inch wheels give the model a more stylish appearance. For better visibility at night, HID headlights and fog lamps are standard equipment, too.





Full Gallery Here



Inside, Mitsubishi gives the Outlander Sport Limited Edition a more dapper aesthetic. The black fabric on the heated seats has red stitching, and there’s matching trim on the steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake. Aluminum pedal caps add a dash of style, too. A 6.5-inch infotainment system supports BlueTooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. It also has a backup camera.

The Limited Edition uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque. A CVT gets the power to the wheels, and customers can choose between front- or all-wheel drive. The fuel economy rating is 24 miles per gallon city, 30 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined on front-drive examples or 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined for the Limited Edition that powers both axles.

The Outlander Sport Limited Edition goes on sale in the United States later in February. It starts at $22,890 (after $895 destination) for a front-wheel-drive model and $24,390 with all-wheel drive. For reference, the base ES trim with the CVT costs $21,890 or $23,990 for the respective drivetrains.

Mitsubishi will reportedly put a major emphasis on crossover in the near future. The company will debut a new CUV at the Geneva Motor Show with a turbocharged four-cylinder. The vehicle will slot between the Outlander Sport and Outlander, and future refreshes will adjust those models’ sizes to create a clearer space for the new model.

Source: Mitsubishi

Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com