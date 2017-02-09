MITSUBISHI DEBUTS 2017 OUTLANDER SPORT LIMITED EDITION AT CHICAGO AUTO SHOW /
February 06, 2017
Top selling model for the brand gets new packaging
Limited Edition trim level offers updated styling and advanced technology for $21,995
CYPRESS, Calif. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will unveil a Limited Edition trim level for the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport at the Chicago Auto Show. Positioned directly above the ES base model, the Outlander Sport Limited Edition offers customers striking style and technology enhancements at an affordable price.
The Outlander Sport Limited Edition boasts bold new exterior aesthetics including an alloy fuel door, black painted door mirrors and 18" alloy wheels, fog lamps, HID headlamps, a rear view camera and a Limited Edition badge. While the Limited Edition trim is available in all Outlander Sport exterior colors, the interior receives a custom design with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever exclusive to the LE trim. Other interior features include aluminum pedals, heated front seats and a display audio system with Smartphone Link for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.
"As the brand sales leader, Outlander Sport does an exemplary job of offering consumers unmatched value at an attractive price," said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, MMNA. "We've now taken that approach one step further by integrating additional standard equipment and technology into the Limited Edition at a price point that is unprecedented within the broader CUV segment."
The Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be in dealerships later this month for $21,995 and available through the end of the model year.
For more information on the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. 2017 marks the 100th year of Mitsubishi producing cars. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
AT-A-GLANCE: 2017 OUTLANDER SPORT LIMITED EDITION /
January 01, 2017
New for Limited Edition (U.S. Model):
18" Black painted alloy wheels
Black painted door mirrors
HID headlamps
Halogen fog lamps
Rear view camera
Alloy fuel door
Limited Edition badge
Aluminum pedals
Heated front seats
Display Audio System with Smarthphone Link for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
Black interior with red stitching on steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever
Key Specifications and Stats:
Wheelbase:
105.1 in.
Length:
171.5 in.
Height:
64.8 in.
Width:
71.3 in.
Engine:
2.0L MIVEC DOHC 16-valve Inline 4-cylinder
Horsepower:
148 @ 6,000 rpm (2.0L engine)
Torque:
145 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm (2.0L engine)
Transmission:
Sportronic® continuously-variable transmission
Dynamics:
Anti-Lock Brake System w/Electronic Brake-force
Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist (HSA),
Active Stability Control (ASC) with Traction Control Logic (TCL) and
Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Wheels:
18 x 7 in. aluminum alloy
Tires:
P225/55 R18
Fuel Economy:
2.0L/CVT 2WD 24 city/30 highway/27 combined
2.0L/CVT AWC 23 city/29 highway/26 combined
Exterior
Colors: Labrador Black, Octane Blue, Mercury Gray, Cool Silver, Rally Red, Diamond White and Quartz Brown
Safety
All-Wheel Control (AWC) 4WD System (available on all trims)
Advanced seven (7) air bag SRS system including driver's side knee air bag, dual-stage front air bags with occupant seat position sensors, front seat mounted side-impact air bags and front and rear curtain side air bags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and brake assist
Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Active Stability Control (ASC) with Traction Control Logic (TCL)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Engine immobilizer anti-theft security alarm system
Child safety rear door locks
Mitsubishi Motors' patented Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) safety cell body construction
Warranty
Fully transferable 5-year/60,000 mile new vehicle limited warranty
10-year/100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty
7-year/100,000 mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty
5-year/unlimited mile roadside assistance