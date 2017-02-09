The models offer more equipment for less money.

Infiniti arrives at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show looking to save people money. The 2017 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition and QX80 Signature Edition bundle options together but sell the amenities at a discounted price.

All Q50 Signature Editions use Infiniti’s 3.0-liter biturbo V6 with 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet of torque. The only available gearbox is a seven-speed automatic. From there, the brand starts adding amenities like a set of brightly finished 17-inch wheels. Inside, the standard features include a navigation system with voice recognition, a tinted sunroof, and 60/40 split-fold rear seat. The models are already available at dealers for $39,605 after $905 destination a Signature Edition with rear-wheel drive or $41,605 for the four-door with all-wheel drive.

2017 infiniti q50 signature edition: Chicago 2017


The Signature Edition has a $1,950 savings over the least expensive examples of the Q50 with the 3.0-liter biturbo V6. Generally, the model sells for $41,555 in rear-wheel-drive form or $43,555 with all-wheel drive. In fact by ordering this package, buyers are getting the more powerful 3.0-liter engine for about $300 more than a 2.0-liter turbocharged Q50 in the Premium trim level.
 

2017 Infiniti QX80 signature edition: Chicago 2017


The Signature Edition returns to the 2017 Infiniti QX80 after a successful introduction last year. For the exterior, the SUVs have chrome mirror caps and ride on dark-finished 22-inch wheels. The package really improves things inside by adding Saddle Tan leather upholstery and a driver assistance suite. The tech includes Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention.

All QX80s have a 5.6-liter V8 with 400 hp (298 kW). A seven-speed automatic gearbox is the only available transmission, and buyers can choose whether it sends power to the rear wheels or through a four-wheel-drive system. Inside, seating for seven or eight passengers is available.

The QX80 Signature Edition will go on sale in May, but Infiniti won’t discuss the price yet. Last year, it added $1,000 to a base QX80 but included $3,460 worth of options.

