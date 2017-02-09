Hide press release Show press release

INFINITI DEBUTS Q50 AND QX80 SIGNATURE EDITIONS AT 2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

INFINITI introduces the new Q50 3.0t Signature Edition, equipped with the company’s award-winning, 300-horsepower VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, the sport sedan’s most popular features and special, bright-finish alloy wheels.

QX80 Signature Edition returns for a second year, offering unique content such as a leather-appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior; chrome outside rearview mirror caps; a suite of advanced driver assistance features; and unique, dark-finish 22-inch wheels.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Feb. 9, 2017) - INFINITI today announced the addition of the new 2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition and the 2017 QX80 5.6 Signature Edition, which offer a blend of popular equipment and unique design features. Both models will make their public debuts at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, which runs from Feb. 11 to 20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

‘‘INFINITI’s Signature Editions signify something special for our customers and deliver on our promise to provide an unparalleled level of sophistication with exclusive new content,’’ said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. ‘‘This year, these unique models feature the most sought-after selections to enhance the driver’s experience for our ever-popular Q50 sport sedan and QX80 full-size luxury SUV.’’

2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

The new INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition offers a range of highly desirable features, including a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, INFINITI InTouch Navigation with 3D building graphics, INFINITI InTouch Services including six months of safety, security and convenience services, SiriusXM Traffic, Voice Recognition for navigation functions, Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control, 60/40 split-fold rear seat, and 17-inch bright finish aluminum-alloy wheels with all-seasonl run-flat tires.

The new sport sedan model has INFINITI’s award winning 300-horsepower VR-series 3.0- liter V6 twin-turbo engine and is available with a choice of rear-wheel drive or INFINITI’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

‘‘Building on the Q50’s, award-winning performance and engineering excellence, we saw an opportunity to combine our sport sedan’s most popular features with even more distinguished style,’’ said Parker. ‘‘We are continuously looking for ways to empower the drive for our customers, and we did just that with the addition of the Q50 3.0t Signature Edition to the 2017 Q50 lineup.’’

Along with its standard 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, which was recently named one of Wards 10 Best Engines, the new Signature Edition is equipped with LED headlights, LED rear brake lights and an Advanced Climate Control System.

Pricing for the Q50 3.0t Signature Edition, which went on sale in January, is $38,700* for the rear-wheel drive model and $40,700 for the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive model.

2017 QX80 Signature Edition

The INFINITI QX80 Signature Edition returns for a second year, bringing unique content such as a leather-appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior, chrome outside rearview mirror caps, clear High Mounted Stop Light and dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.

‘‘The first iteration of the QX80 Signature Edition, offered in 2016, was a big success and has helped maintain our full-size SUV’s sales momentum in the new year,’’ said Parker. ‘‘The QX80 set an all-time U.S. sales record of more than 16,700 units in 2016 - an increase of more than 7 percent.’’

The QX80 Signature Edition includes a suite of INFINITI’s popular driver assistance technologies, including Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist (DCA), Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Land Departure Warning (LPW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP).

The QX80 Signature Edition is available as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline (DIGTM) and VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature INFINITI All-Mode 4WD® with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).

The QX80 Signature Edition is offered in four colors - Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian and Majestic White - and it will be available at INFINITI retailers nationwide beginning in May. Pricing will be made available closer to the on-sale date.

*MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license and destination & handling fees of $905. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.