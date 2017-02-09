Porsche is pulling back the sheets on some of its most exclusive models. In a new video, the company gives us a behind-the-scenes look into its factory collection, and counts down five of its rarest models in the process.

First up is the 964 Turbo S. It was built by the Weissach racing team in 1992, and most of the components for the road car were ripped directly from the racing cars. Just 86 examples were produced. The Porsche 924 Carrera GTS comes in at number four, which saw just 49 road-going examples produced, each in an exclusive Indian Red finish.



Next on the list is one of the most iconic Porsche vehicles ever produced, the 911 GT1. It was designed specifically for competition in Le Mans, and saw just 21 examples produced per FIA homologation rules, each one with 521 horsepower (400 kilowatts) under the hood. Brand new, this car would set you back $1.6 million.

Just as rare as the 911 GT1, the 1984 Porsche 911 SC/RS saw just 20 examples built exclusively for use in rally racing. Each one produced 246 horsepower (184 kilowatts) when new. But the number one vehicles on Porsche's exclusive list is the iconic 356 America Roadster. Just 16 examples were produced, and gave way to the more mainstream, but still rare, 356 Speedster.

Watch as Porsche Historical Archives Manager Dieter Landenberger gives us all the juicy details on these rare Porsches.