For today’s active families, Ford introduces the all-new Expedition – the smartest, most capable and most adaptable Expedition ever – with technology to keep every passenger connected, more power for drivers, and more expected towing capability than any other full-size SUV.

The all-new Expedition makes its debut today with an assist from the Dallas Cowboys in Texas – America’s best-selling full-size SUV market.

“When Expedition was introduced 20 years ago, it set the standard for active families who simply needed a big and strong SUV to take them places,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of The Americas. “Today’s families want even more smart technology to help them cover more ground safely, more efficiently and more comfortably – all while staying connected to friends and family.”

Smartest Expedition ever

The all-new Expedition offers more driver-assist technology than any other full-size SUV.

In addition, an all-new high-strength, aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame form the foundation for Expedition’s rugged off-road and strong towing capabilities. Thanks to the use of advanced materials, the all-new Expedition saves up to 300 pounds, and the team reinvested that weight savings everywhere it counts to give customers more technology and convenience features than ever before.

More than 40 features and driver-assist technologies new to Expedition help make the journey as enjoyable as the destination.

These include class-exclusive enhanced active park assist to easily pull in and out of parking spots, as well as available 360-degree camera technology to help customers see more around their Expedition for easier parking.

On the road, Expedition’s lane-keeping aid is designed to reduce unintentional drifting of the vehicle outside its intended lane, while adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go allows drivers to set a cruising speed, using radar and camera technology to monitor traffic to maintain a set distance between vehicles.

Its collision avoidance detection system helps drivers avoid other vehicles or pedestrians, while available Blind Spot Information System helps monitor blind spots outside the driver’s immediate view.

In addition, Expedition features available new connectivity technologies and convenience features, including:

Wireless charging; Expedition is Ford’s first vehicle to feature this system, which allows customers to place compatible mobile devices on an integrated charging pad conveniently located in the front center console

Wi-Fi hotspot supports as many as 10 devices at once, up to 50 feet away from the vehicle

Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment System provides a next-generation video

experience that allows passengers to view their home cable programming on either of two

video screens or hand-held devices

SYNC® 3, with both Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capability, allows drivers to stay

connected on the move

SYNC Connect lets owners connect with the vehicle remotely using FordPass® to start,

lock, unlock and locate their vehicle from anywhere, while also allowing access to important

vehicle diagnostic information

Power for passengers in every row, with four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers and a

110-volt power outlet that lets passengers stay charged and connected

Available 12-speaker B&O PLAY premium audio system perfected by acoustic engineers

for a sound experience even audiophiles will appreciate

Advanced cargo manager with an adjustable shelf behind the third row lets owners create

a storage space customized to whatever they’re hauling; even when parked on a hill, cargo

won’t roll out the back of Expedition when the liftgate is opened

Available Panoramic Vista Roof spans two rows, a feature not offered by any competitor

Most capable Expedition ever

Powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine with standard Auto Start-Stop plus a class-exclusive new 10-speed automatic transmission, the all-new Expedition is the most powerful Expedition ever. Expected best-in-class towing and available electronic limited-slip differential allow customers to quickly adapt to changing conditions when driving either on- or off-road.

More than 50 percent of Expedition customers value towing, and 15 percent tow weekly or monthly. That’s why the all-new Expedition offers Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes backing up a trailer as easy as turning a knob.

To help customers choose the right amount of interior room for their families, all series are available on the extended-length Expedition MAX. Plus, an available hands-free liftgate makes loading cargo easy.

Most adaptable Expedition ever

The all-new Expedition has a roomy, flexible interior. With seating for up to eight people and their gear, this full-size SUV makes modern family adventures more comfortable during short and long trips alike.

The all-new Expedition is the first full-size utility to feature a sliding second-row seat with tip- and-slide functionality, providing easy access to the third row without the need to first remove a child safety seat. Once in the third row, even adults will appreciate more legroom and

reclining seats.

Expedition’s second- and third-row seats can be quickly folded flat with the push of a button to open up a cargo area wide enough to handle 4x8-foot sheets of plywood and other gear, depending on cargo weight and load distribution, even with the rear liftgate closed.

Even the drive is more adaptable, with Expedition’s all-new Terrain Management SystemTM that lets customers choose between drive modes for optimal vehicle handling in different conditions. This includes normal for around-town driving, sport for more spirited trips, tow/haul for improved towing and hauling performance, eco for enhanced fuel economy, grass/gravel/snow for loose terrain, sand for low traction situations, and mud/rut for uneven surfaces.

Revealed today

The all-new Ford Expedition is being unveiled at Ford Center at The Star with Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

Last fall, Ford and the Dallas Cowboys surprised Dallas firefighters of Station 43 by refurbishing their station. Ford is now working with both the Cowboys and the fire station to surprise a local first responder with an all-new Expedition to continue his unstoppable level of service and enable new family adventures.

The all-new Expedition is available in XLT, Limited and Platinum series. In addition, an XL version is available for fleet customers, from law enforcement to emergency services.

The all-new Expedition is part of Ford’s plan to grow its leadership in SUVs with five new SUVs coming to its North American vehicle lineup in the next four years.

The all-new Expedition arrives this fall. It is built at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky.