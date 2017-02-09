What happens when you shove a big Hemi V8 under the hood of a three-row SUV? You get the new Dodge Durango SRT – a 475-horsepower (354-kilowatt) family hauler that will get you to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four and a half seconds.

Making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, the Durango SRT uses the same 6.4-liter Hemi V8 you’ll find throughout the SRT range. It produces 475-horsepower (354-kilowatt) and 470-pound feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque, and when paired with all-wheel drive, provides a quarter-mile time of about 12.9 seconds, and a towing capacity of 8,600 pounds (3,900 kilograms), up from 7,400 pounds (3,356 kilograms) in the 5.7-liter Durango.

As far as exterior upgrades are concerned, the most noticeable of which come in the aggressive new body kit. A Viper-inspired hood scoop funnels even more clean air into the engine, while massive dual exhaust tips, red-painted Brembo brake calipers, new rocker panels, and 392 badges throughout ensure it won’t be mistaken for anything less powerful. New 20-inch wheels finish off the package, painted in a custom "Black Noise" scheme.

In the cabin, three-rows of performance bucket seats are wrapped red leather and accented by a hand-stitched dashboard, suede-wrapped pillars and headline, and a T-handle shifter as opposed to the standard rotary dial. Even the SRT badge on the wheel lights up faintly – Dodge designers cleverly called it the "lit DAB badge."

Though Dodge hasn’t said how much the new Durango SRT will set back buyers, pricing is expected to start at around $70,000 when it hits dealerships. The new Durango SRT will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com