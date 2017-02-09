The 475-horsepower SUV is making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

What happens when you shove a big Hemi V8 under the hood of a three-row SUV? You get the new Dodge Durango SRT – a 475-horsepower (354-kilowatt) family hauler that will get you to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four and a half seconds.

Making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, the Durango SRT uses the same 6.4-liter Hemi V8 you’ll find throughout the SRT range. It produces 475-horsepower (354-kilowatt) and 470-pound feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque, and when paired with all-wheel drive, provides a quarter-mile time of about 12.9 seconds, and a towing capacity of 8,600 pounds (3,900 kilograms), up from 7,400 pounds (3,356 kilograms) in the 5.7-liter Durango.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT
2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Click here for full photo gallery (96 images)

As far as exterior upgrades are concerned, the most noticeable of which come in the aggressive new body kit. A Viper-inspired hood scoop funnels even more clean air into the engine, while massive dual exhaust tips, red-painted Brembo brake calipers, new rocker panels, and 392 badges throughout ensure it won’t be mistaken for anything less powerful. New 20-inch wheels finish off the package, painted in a custom "Black Noise" scheme.

In the cabin, three-rows of performance bucket seats are wrapped red leather and accented by a hand-stitched dashboard, suede-wrapped pillars and headline, and a T-handle shifter as opposed to the standard rotary dial. Even the SRT badge on the wheel lights up faintly – Dodge designers cleverly called it the "lit DAB badge."

Though Dodge hasn’t said how much the new Durango SRT will set back buyers, pricing is expected to start at around $70,000 when it hits dealerships. The new Durango SRT will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017. 

 

More from Dodge:

Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

Be part of something big