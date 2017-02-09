We have to wait until the fall for the 2018 Mustang to go on sale, but visitors to the Chicago Auto Show can check out the coupe.

After a private debut in January, the 2017 Chicago Auto Show is now a great opportunity for the public to see the 2018 Ford Mustang. With a more aggressive face and extra power under the hood, it’s sure to be a hit in the Windy City.

Ford’s designers give the ‘Stang’s front and rear a comprehensive styling overhaul. The hood edge sits nearly an inch (2.54 centimeters) lower than before, which gives the pony car a more menacing appearance, and the vents on it communicate a sporty demeanor. The new LED headlights also look quite modern. The tweaks make the Mustang’s face look less retro-inspired, which follows the way this styling trend is generally losing steam.

New bracket-shaped LED taillights dominate the view from the tail. The tweaks for the spoiler and bumper are more understated, though. The more complex shape for the rear diffuser adds to the performance-oriented look, too.

2018 Ford Mustang
2018 Ford Mustang interior

Click here for the full official gallery

 

Ford slices the Mustang’s engine options down to just two choices by dropping the 3.7-liter V6 from the lineup. The 5.0-liter V8 has a higher compression ratio that reportedly allows for an increased redline and improved fuel economy. The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder also has more torque. Both mills now hook up to a 10-speed automatic, which should also improve performance. However, the Blue Oval isn’t releasing specific outputs for either powerplant yet. An optional Performance Package adds MagneRide dampers for even better handling.

The changes are more minor inside, but buyers can now choose an optional digital instrument cluster. Plus, there are some nicer materials in the cabin.

The 2018 Mustang Convertible gets all the same upgrades for customers who prefer the open-air motoring.

The 2018 Mustang won’t arrive in dealers in the United States until the fall. Ford won’t discuss pricing yet, but so many upgrades will potentially cause an increase in the model’s cost.

 

Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

