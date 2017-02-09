The new Composites Technology Center will create more than 200 jobs.

McLaren is moving its chassis production out of Austria. The British sports car manufacturer has announced that it will open a new Composites Technology Center in Sheffield, U.K., based near the campus of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (AMRC) at the University of Sheffield.

Construction of the facility will begin later in the second half of 2017, with full chassis production expected to start sometime in 2020. The 7,000 square-meter (75,347 square-foot) facility will create more than 200 new jobs in the U.K., and will be the first purpose-built site away from McLaren's Woking headquarters.

The new Composites Technology Center will be responsible for development and manufacturing of the Monocell and Monocage carbon fiber chassis that will be used in future McLaren products. Both will be built using a number of advanced, automated manufacturing techniques developed together with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center.

The investment into the new facility will total nearly £50 million ($62 million), but will save the company around £10 million ($12 million) per year once it’s fully operational and produce £100 million ($125 million) worth of gross value added to the local economy by 2028. The company even has ambitions to increase that number to £200 million ($250 million) in years following.

But before McLaren begins construction of its new facility, it will introduce the first car to feature the second-generation Monocage carbon fiber tub, the 720S. A replacement to the 650S, we've seen the upcoming sports car already in a few leaked photos and spy shots prior to its debut in Geneva. 

The new 720S is expected to produce as much as 710 horsepower (720 metric horsepower) from a new 4.0-liter version of McLaren's signature biturbo V8. More details will be released closer to the Geneva Motor Show.

