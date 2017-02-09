Nicer interior materials and upgraded driveline components are far more important than the tweaked appearance.

Subaru’s facelifted 2018 Legacy makes its debut here at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. But more than the exterior nip/tuck, a host of interior and chassis improvements should work to make this a much nicer midsize sedan.

Higher quality materials are found throughout the cabin, and additional sound insulation ought to make it a fair bit quieter out on the road. A redesigned center stack houses a larger infotainment touchscreen, and the Starlink interface now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh
2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh

As for the powertrain, the continuously variable transmission gets some retuned software, and Subaru says this results in smoother acceleration and better overall response. We’ll reserve final impressions until we drive the updated car, but we look forward to experiencing the revised dampers and retuned electric power steering, as well. Engine choices remain the same, with four- and six-cylinder boxers underhood.

See the updated Legacy for yourself in the gallery below, and stay tuned for more updates when we drive the refreshed model later this year.

 

Live photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

