New design: bonnet, radiator grille, bumpers and fog lights

› Optional cornering function for fog lights

› Modified instrument cluster design, new multifunction leather steering wheel

› Additional ‘Simply Clever’ features such as an umbrella under the passenger seat

› Two three-cylinder petrol engines with 44 kW (60 PS) and 55 kW (75 PS)

› Natural gas variant with 50 kW (68 PS) and CO2 emissions of 82 g/kilometre

› Premiere at Geneva International Motor Show

With the revisions, the ŠKODA CITIGO has grown by 34 mm to a length of

3,597 mm. The width of the five-door version remains at 1,645 mm and the height at 1,478 mm. Thanks to its generous 2,420-mm wheelbase, ŠKODA engineers were able to create an interior which also offers sufficient space for the rear passengers. The ŠKODA CITIGO proves: even a city car can have a spacious interior. The 251 litres of boot capacity, which increase to 951 l when the rear seats are folded down, rank amongst the best competitor values.



The ŠKODA CITIGO is the perfect vehicle for urban mobility: compact yet spacious, economical and nimble at the same time, attractive, safe and equipped with many practical ‘Simply Clever’ features.



The ŠKODA CITIGO is available in the Easy, Active, Ambition and Style trim levels. You can also opt for one of two special editions – the ŠKODA CITIGO Monte Carlo and ŠKODA CITIGO Fun – which are characterised by numerous additional features.



A brand-typical design with a new front section

The ŠKODA CITIGO’s front section has been fundamentally revised: a new bonnet, a redesigned radiator grille in typical ŠKODA design, modified bumpers and updated fog lights create a fresh, young look. The tinted tail lights are now also available for the Ambition trim line. A colour package with roof and wing mirrors offset in white or black is available for the Style and Ambition trim levels.



The front headlights are fitted with LED daytime running lights and the fog lights come with an optional cornering function, which lights up the area the vehicle is turning into on junctions with poor visibility. To this end, the cornering function automatically switches on the left or right fog light when turning at speeds of up to 40 km/h.



New 15-inch alloy wheels in silver and anthracite for the Style trim level and the Kiwi Green body colour, which is a new addition to the programme, complete the options for creating an individual exterior design.



Small vehicle – big on safety

One of the many active safety features ensuring a high level of safety is the automatic braking function City Safe Drive. The optional Emergency Brake helps to prevent collisions in urban traffic. The assistance system is automatically activated at speeds between 5 and 30 km/h. A laser sensor, which is integrated in the windscreen, scans a 10-metre area in front of the vehicle. In the event of an impending collision – if the driver does not react – the braking system is primed and the hydraulic Brake Assist function becomes more sensitive. If necessary, the system initiates a full application of the brakes to bring the car to a standstill or – if the driver is not braking hard enough – supports the driver by providing full braking force. Depending on the speed and the individual situation, City Safe Drive can thereby prevent a collision or at least considerably reduce the accident’s severity.



ŠKODA CITIGO equipment

The ŠKODA CITIGO’s interior wows with a clean and clearly arranged design and layout of the instruments as well as with a two-colour dashboard in the higher trim levels. After the upgrade, the ŠKODA CITIGO’s interior is even more refined and more functional. The instrument cluster with speed indicator, rev counter and fuel gauge comes in a new design and is available in two different versions. The seats with integrated headrests provide good lateral support, radio and mobile phone can be operated on the optional multifunction leather steering wheel without the driver having to remove their hands. Automatic climate control ensures pleasant temperatures at all times. A high-resolution Maxi-DOT display as well as light and rain sensors are also optional.



The new-generation Blues and Swing radio models offer many connectivity options – ranging from an aux-in socket to an SD card slot and a USB socket. A colour display, six speakers and a Bluetooth connection are added to the Swing variant. Using this, the system can be connected to the driver’s smartphone, which is stored in a special smartphone holder on the dashboard. The apps running on the iOS and Android smartphone operating systems provide navigation, a driving data display, hands-free phone calls and economical driving as well as playing music and the radio.



Many practical interior features underline the city runabout’s functionality. Storage compartments in the centre console and glove compartment, bottle holders (up to 1 litre) and cup holders are as practical as the multimedia cradle in the centre console. Nets in the boot and practical storage nets on the front seats offer a variety of options to keep various small items safe.



Move&Fun: The app for information and entertainment

The Move&Fun app offers information and entertainment. The application is available for smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems. First, the smartphone is clicked into to the smartphone holder and a Bluetooth connection is established with the system. Contacts and playlists stored on the smartphone can now be accessed via the vehicle’s controls. The in-car computer provides information on fuel consumption and other useful information. The Move&Fun app’s DriveGreen function supports the driver in optimising their driving style. In addition, the app has a navigation function.



Clever features

The numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features include an umbrella under the passenger seat, a variety of storage compartments, cup and smartphone holders, a bag hook on the glove compartment and practical boot nets.



Engine portfolio

Three modern three-cylinder engines are available for the ŠKODA CITIGO – two petrol variants and one natural gas variant. The front-, transverse-mounted engines with a 1.0-litre capacity drive the front wheels. Despite their small capacity, the engines distinguish themselves through high torque with low noise levels.



The entry-level engine is the 1.0 MPI with 44 kW (60 PS) and 95 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. From a standing start, it accelerates the ŠKODA CITIGO to 100 km/h in 14.4 seconds, reaches a top speed of 162 km/h and consumes 4.1 litres per 100 kilometres on average.



With the 55 kW (75 PS) 1.0 MPI, maximum torque of 95 Nm is available at 3,000 rpm. The additional power is due to the modified engine control of the three-cylinder model. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 13.5 seconds, reaches a top speed of 173 km/h and consumes 4.1 litres per 100 kilometres on average.



You can also opt for the 1.0 G-TEC CNG variant. The three-cylinder engine, optimised for natural gas operation, produces a power output of 50 kW (68 PS). From a standing start, this ŠKODA CITIGO variant takes 16.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h, has a top speed of 165 km/h and consumes just 4.5 m3 of natural gas per 100 kilometres. CO2 emissions are just 82 g per kilometre.



All values apply to the variant with 5-speed manual gearbox, with start-stop system and brake energy recovery.