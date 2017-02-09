Tata is previewing a new production model that will reportedly be launched in March this year. It’s called the Tigor and is based on the Kite concept, shown last year at the Auto Expo 2016.

“After the Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata Tigor which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment,” said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. “The break-free design dynamics of Tata Tigor make it India’s first ‘styleback’.”

The first official sketch of the new vehicle reveals a sporty affordable car with five doors and sloped roofline. The Indian manufacturer actually calls this bodystyle a “styleback” – an interesting mix between classic sedan lines, shooting brake rear end, and a hatchback-sized boot.

Speaking of the cargo volume, our friends at IndianAutosBlog report the vehicle will offer 420 liters of boot space and room for up to five passengers. It’s a sub-4 meter car designed to compete against the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze on the Indian market.







Unfortunately, recent spy photos revealed the final production model won't be as sporty as the sketched car. A completely undisguised prototype of the Tigor was spied last year, showing it will come with way smaller wheels and higher suspension. Still, it’s a good-looking budget car.

Tata is keeping powertrain options in secret, but IAB says the car will be offered with a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine and an even smaller 1.05-liter diesel unit. Both they will be available with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while, optionally, customers will be able to choose a five-speed automated manual transmission.

Tata is confident the Tigor “will be a game changer in the segment,” with “an unbeatable combination of style and substance.” Look for a market launch in the coming months.

Source: Tata via IndianAutosBlog