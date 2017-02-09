We are happy to share the first video footage of the Lucid Motors Air electric sedan. We saw the EV in official images back in December, and now the manufacturer is demonstrating its capabilities in a short video, filmed in the Bay Area around San Francisco and San Pablo estuaries in Northern California.

Think of it as an alternative to the Tesla Model S – it’s sexy, spacious on the inside, and packed with high-tech features. You won’t feel any power shortage when driving it, as it is motivated by an electric system with a total output of around 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts). A standard 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack, or an optional 130-kilowatt-hour battery pack, supply the electric energy, which provides an impressive acceleration of 2.5 seconds in the 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-98 kilometers per hour) sprint. Not only that, but the car can travel up to 400 miles (643 kilometers) on a single charge.







“The 1,000 horsepower, all-electric powertrain and performance-tuned suspension make the Air a great driver’s car,” claims the manufacturer. “An innovative cabin design gives the Air luxury-sedan space in a midsize footprint that is perfect for city driving. The breakthrough UX keeps occupants informed and engaged throughout the drive.”

Lucid, formerly known as Atieva, will build its model in a new production facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, just to the south of Phoenix. The company already signed a deal and will soon start hiring a workforce with assembling process expected to start in early 2018.

According to a preliminary plan, up to 20,000 units from the Air will be manufactured in the first full year of production. By 2022, the company wants to employ 2,000 staff building as many as 130,000 cars per year with BMW veteran Brian Barron overseeing the factory program.

Source: Lucid Motors