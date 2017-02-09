Literally a Ferrari like no other, the peculiar “166 MM/212 Export Uovo” as it’s known by its full name was styled by Carrozzeria Fontana after being commissioned by Italian racer Giannino Marzotto. Not entirely satisfied with Ferrari’s offerings back then, the textile business heir decided to contact a coachbuilder to create his dream car with a body made out of Duralumin, which was one of the first types of aluminum alloys using a combination of copper, magnesium, and manganese.

The bespoke body was installed on a chassis sourced from a Ferrari 166 MM and combined with a V12 6.2-liter engine borrowed from the 212 Export. The end result was not easy on the eyes, but that didn’t stop Marzotto from racing it at the famous Mille Miglia in 1951. Unfortunately, he had to retire from the race due to mechanical issues, but he was back behind that wooden wheel a few months later to claim the victory at the Coppa della Toscana.

The car’s current owner has had it since 1986 and now has decided to part ways with his odd prancing horse. The Uovo hasn’t been seen in public for approximately two decades, with one brief exception at the Museo Enzo Ferrari. For those who want to check it out in its full bespoke body glory, the car is currently on display at the Rétromobile event in Paris and will be there until Sunday together with a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’ Coupé.

Should you find the quirky styling to your liking and have the pockets deep enough to buy the unique Ferrari, RM Sotheby’s will have it up for grabs at its Monterey auction scheduled for 18-19 August. Estimated price? That’ll be roughly $5.5 million.

Photos: Remi Dargegen / RM Sotheby’s, Archivio Foto Locci, Chuck Fawcett

Source: RM Sotheby’s