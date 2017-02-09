After seeing the jaw-dropping Prologue concept a little over two years ago, we are eagerly waiting to find out how Audi’s new models designed by March Lichte and his team are going to look like. The first of the bunch is going to be the next-gen A8 flagship scheduled to come out later this year to herald a new design language for the Ingolstadt-based marque. It’s going to be followed next year by the new A6 and by this, the sleeker A7 Sportback.

Spotted multiple times undergoing testing, the new A7 is already shaping up to be quite a sexy car even though the prototypes had a considerable amount of camouflage to hide the Prologue cues. This speculative render is based on the most recent spy shots and tries to predict the future of the A6’s hotter sister. What truly sets the current A7 apart from all of the other Audi models is the distinctive rear end, but reports are indicating things will change for the new one as it’s bound to receive a “more mainstream butt.” While that’s sad to hear, it is believed some buyers have a problem with the current car’s rather unusual derriere, prompting Audi to address this issue for the next generation.

Design aside, the new A7 Sportback is going to shed a considerable amount of weight after making the switch to the MLB Evo platform shared with the new A8 and A6. The new underpinnings inaugurated with the latest Q7 will make the A7 not only lighter and faster, but also thriftier and more nimble around the corners.

Spy shots of the interior cabin are not available at this point, but we will get a taste of things to come once Audi will (finally) uncover the A8. For what it’s worth, the second generation of the all-digital instrument cluster (aka Audi Virtual Cockpit) will debut in the A8, so expect the fancy display to trickle down to the next A7 and A6 as well.

Audi is set to unveil the new A7 Sportback likely in the second half of 2018, with plans to kick off sales before the year’s end. Later in 2019, the already spied S7 Sportback will join the family and will be followed by the top-of-the-range RS7.

Render: Automedia