Dodge Resurrects the Demon: Teaser Video No. 5 – ‘Forced Induction’

“Forced Induction,” the fifth video in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pre-reveal teaser campaign, launches today

Fans should visit www.ifyouknowyouknow.com for weekly updates

Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo to be unveiled during 2017 New York International Auto Show week

Use hashtag #DodgeDemon

February 9, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - “Gimme fuel! Gimme fire! Gimme that which I desire!” is poetry by Metallica that speaks to every gearhead.

But, any engine builder will be quick to point out that the “power of that poetry” is actually limited; limited by the chemistry of combustion; limited by thin air.

Because the key to increasing the power output of the Challenger SRT Demon’s supercharged HEMI, or any engine for that matter, is a function of how much cool air you can get in the engine.

To maximize the Demon’s full potential, SRT has added:

The largest functional “Air Grabber” cold air intake hood ever installed on a production vehicle, measuring more than 45 square inches

A significantly larger air box that is sealed and ducted to the hood scoop

Two illuminated functional “Air Catcher” headlamps

The combination gives the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon significantly increased airflow, while also dropping the inlet air temperature by more than 30 degrees compared with the Hellcat.

The combination gives the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon significantly increased airflow, while also dropping the inlet air temperature by more than 30 degrees compared with the Hellcat.



Our story so far:



Leading up to the New York reveal, Dodge is launching its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers can get weekly updates.



Videos released so far:

“Cage” debuted January 12

“Reduction” debuted January 19

“Wide Body” debuted January 26

“Crate” debuted on February 2



In the coming weeks, Dodge will continue to bring fans and followers in on more details by slowly peeling away layer upon layer of the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon via video shorts that highlight the engineering that has gone into its development.



All videos in the series will be featured at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. A countdown clock tells viewers when the next installment will be uncaged. The final chapter arrives when the Challenger SRT Demon is revealed in New York City, prior to the New York International Auto Show.



Dodge is promoting the teaser campaign on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages.



