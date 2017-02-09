King Cab features wide-opening doors and a rear seat delete option.

Believe it or not, it's been just over two years since the new Nissan Titan made its debut. At the time, we were told the whole Titan lineup would be rolled out over slowly, and now, at the Chicago Auto Show, Nissan presents the last piece of the fullsize pickup puzzle, the King Cab.

Available on both half-ton Titan and heavy-duty Titan XD models, the King Cab slots between the Single and Crew Cab configurations, with rear-hinged back doors that swing open a full 170 degrees. All models come standard with a bench seat that flips up, for hauling bigger items. But Nissan also offers an exclusive rear seat delete option, if you just want to use that extra space behind the front seats for hauling.

2017 Nissan Titan King Cab
The standard engine for Titan King Cab models is Nissan's 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8, with 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. That same engine is available on the XD King Cab, though like other XD models, Nissan offers its 5.0-liter turbodiesel V8 with 310 hp and 555 pound-feet of torque. All models are available with either two- or four-wheel drive. The base Titan can carry up to 1,640 pounds of payload, and tow as much as 9,420 pounds. The heavy-duty XD, on the other hand, with its diesel engine, can tow up to 12,510 pounds. Payload capacity for the XD maxes out at 2,710 pounds, though that’s with the gasoline engine.

All Titan King Cab models will go on sale this spring, in S, SV, and Pro-4X trims. Expect pricing to be revealed closer to the on-sale date. For now, scroll through Nissan’s release, below, for more details.


