The late ‘60s and early ‘70s saw the rise of the touring car. Aston Martin introduced the DBS, Ferrari the 365 GT, and Jensen – a relatively unknown company out of the U.K. – made its mark with the now cult-classic Interceptor.

Production of the Interceptor lasted a little over 10 years and saw a mere 6,408 examples produced in that time. The look was penned by Italian coach builder Carrozzeria Touring, and received minor updates throughout, once in 1969 and again in 1971. This particular example, a 1976 model, was one of the last ones ever produced. Now it's up for sale on eBay .

Under the hood is the factory Chrysler-sourced 7.2-liter V8 – an upgrade from the outgoing 6.3-liter engine that came on the Mark II. Brand new, this car would put down a respectable 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts). This one has driven just 57,100 miles (91,893 kilometers) since then.







Visually, the design was aided by new headlamp finishes and bumper treatments over the outgoing model. It also included features like 15-inch GKN alloy wheels, standard air conditioning, and more comfortable leather seats, like any good touring car.

This one shows extremely well. The original black finish remains, as does all of the aluminum trim, original front and rear bumpers, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the black leather front bucket seats and rear seats are in good, if not great condition, and the heater, air conditioning, power seats, power windows, and AM/FM eight-track all still work like new.

The highest bid currently sits at $18,701 per this writing, but it’s yet to meet reserve. Just three days are left on the auction, so if you’re interested in a unique British touring car, look no further.

Source: eBay