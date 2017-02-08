Pagani’s long teaser campaign for the Huayra Roadster is still underway, but the latest image appears to suggest something very surprising – the convertible might retain the coupe’s gullwing doors. If the hypercar really has the unconventional layout, then it would help explain Pagani’s years of work on taking the top off the Huayra.

Unfortunately, the teaser photo mostly shows Horatio Pagani’s head, the car is out of focus in the background. His quote and the attached hash tags indicate that he’s talking about the Huayra Roadster, but that’s not a guarantee that the open-roof model in in the photo. However, it would be odd for the company to dress the existing coupe in camouflage like in this image because the hardtop isn’t a new model.







Assuming this image really shows the Huayra Roadster, the doors appear to have a hinge in the center of the roof. It suggests the design has a support running from the windshield to the rear bulkhead. If the roof had removable panels almost like T-tops, the engineering could conceivably combine open-air motoring and the upward opening doors.

When Pagani ran into a similar problem when creating the Zonda Roadster, the company took a more conventional approach. It ditched the coupe’s gullwing design and mounted the doors with traditional outward-swinging hinges.

Until now, we were fairly certain that Pagani made the same design change to the Huayra Roadster. The firm’s Christmas card (below) even showed the topless hypercar from above, and there was no indication of a way to mount to gullwing doors.







For the time being, we are taking the prospect of Pagani’s gull-winged Huayra Roadster with a grain of salt. The design isn’t impossible but seems unlikely given previous reports about the hypercar. We get to find out the truth in a few weeks when the company unveils the model at the Geneva Motor Show.

A few people already know the answer to this burning question because Pagani is showing the roadster to potential clients behind closed doors. The hypercar was on display privately during Monterey Car Week, and folks have also allegedly been able to make appointments to see the vehicle at Pagani’s workshop in Italy.

