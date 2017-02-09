Not to be outdone by Nissan and its Midnight Edition package, Chevrolet is using the Chicago Auto Show to launch the new Redline trim that will be available across nine new models. Chevy initially teased the Redline kit on a SEMA show car in 2015, and a super-positive response from consumers is what's responsible for bringing this kit to production.

The Redline pack won’t all launch at once, but when complete, it’ll be available on the Cruze LT (sedan and hatchback), Malibu LT, Camaro LT and SS, Trax LT, Equinox LT, Traverse Premier, Colorado LT, Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, and Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71. The Silverado models will be the first to launch, and all of the others will be on sale by the end of 2017.

Chevy says the basic Redline treatment will be the same across its offerings, and includes black wheels with red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, and other dark-finish elements around the exterior. The red hash marks look a little weird when parked, but should make for kind of a rad appearance when in motion. Some model-specific Redline upfits include red tow hooks on the Silverado and Colorado, and black hash marks above the wheels on the Camaro.

We'll see a few of the Redline models this week in Chicago, and stay tuned for even more live images, direct from the McCormick Place floor. More details can be found in Chevy's press blast, below.

Source: Chevrolet