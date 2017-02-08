Pratt & Miller has developed the Camaro GT4.R, a turnkey racer eligible for the GTS class of Pirelli World Challenge as well as IMSA’s Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, which would put it up against the Mustang, Cayman, and others. The car is based on the sixth-generation Camaro platform, and follows on from the successful Z/28.R race version of the iconic American muscle car, which won the 2015 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.

The GT4.R, which is developed from the ZL1 version of the streetcar, is powered by a dry-sump race-tuned version of the road car's 6.2-liter V8 engine. Power is driven through an Xtrac sequential gearbox which is operated by a pneumatic paddleshift.

The car also features tunable traction control and an Xtrac limited slip differential, while aerodynamic developments include a new rear wing and front splitter and diveplanes. Other notable features on the GT4.R include two-way adjustable Ohlins Racing coil-over Dampers, adjustable ABS featuring Brembo brakes with six-piston aluminum monobloc calipers in the front.

No price has been announced for the new car but teams are expected to confirm programs imminently.