Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Sentra all get the dark-finish look.

Nissan first launched the Midnight Edition package on the Maxima last year, and right from the start, customers asked for the same treatment on the brand's other products. That demand is what drove Nissan to create all the new special models you see here; the Midnight Edition pack is now available on the Altima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Sentra, in addition to the Maxima sedan.

The specific changes vary, depending on model, but all follow a similar theme: blacked-out exterior elements, black wheels, and Midnight Edition floor mats inside. On Altima, Maxima, and Sentra, the Midnight Edition is based on the SR trim level, while Rogue's new kit is based on the SV model, and the Murano and Pathfinder Midnight Editions are only available in Platinum guise.

As for pricing, that also varies based on model. It costs $990 on the Altima, $1,195 on the Maxima, $1,195 on the Murano, $1,195 on the Pathfinder, $990 on the Rogue, and $490 on the Sentra. All of these models are on sale now, following their debuts at this week's Chicago Auto Show, with the exception of the Rogue Midnight Edition, which will be available in March.

See the specific upgrades for each model in the press release below, and have a look at all the Midnight Edition versions in the gallery.

 

Source: Nissan

