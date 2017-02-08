Hide press release Show press release

Nissanexpands popular “Midnight Edition” package to six core models –Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder

- New Midnight Edition equipment package adds visual excitementand optimized pricingwith black aluminum-alloy wheels and black exterior accents

- Originally developed for Maxima SR, Midnight Edition package now available on three sedans and three crossovers, along with expanded choice of exterior colors

- Mid-model year Midnight Edition launch projected to continue sales momentum – Nissan ranked as fastest growing brand in the U.S. in 2016

- Midnight Edition models available now at Nissan dealers nationwide

CHICAGO (Feb.8, 2017) – Nissan today announced it is expanding its Midnight Edition equipment package, originallylaunchedonthe Maxima SR, to five additional models –each among the brand’s best-selling nameplates. Designed to add visual excitement, the new Midnight Editions ofSentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder share unique content –including black wheels, black spoiler, black mirror caps and available special floor mats–with additional equipment added by model.

“The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles,” said Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.; chairman, Nissan Canada. “The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience.”

The original Midnight Edition package was created for the 2016 Maxima SR and now accounts for 85 percent of Maxima SR sales. While first offered exclusively with black exterior paint, the color palette for Midnight Editions now includes a choice of black, white, gray and red colors for all six models.

All Midnight Edition models are offered with high-optimized pricing, with the packages’ MSRPs1offering discounts up to $1,300 on select models (versus similar equipment priced separately).

“We’re creating a clear visual identity package across key models in the Nissan lineup,” said Meunier.“The high-optimized MSRPs for the Midnight Editionswillbe hard for buyers to pass up.”

Sentra SR Midnight Edition–Offered on both 2017 Sentra SR and SR Turbo models, the Sentra SR Midnight Editionincludes black 17-inchMidnight Editionaluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1of $490 USD and is on sale now

Altima SR Midnight Edition–Available on the 2017 Altima 2.5SR, the Altima SR Midnight Edition features black 18-inch Midnight Editionaluminum-alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45 R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine startand available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1of $990 USD and is on sale now.

Maxima SR Midnight Edition–Topping the Maxima SR, the sportiest of five available 2017 Maxima grade levels, the 2017 version of the Maxima SR Midnight Edition includes black 19-inch Midnight Black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler,rear diffuser, and available Midnight Edition floor mats.The package is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic and the original Super Black.The package is on sale now with an MSRP1of $1,195 USD

Rogue Midnight Edition–Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling nameplate, gets the Midnight Edition treatmentwith black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror capsand available Midnight Edition floor mats. It also adds black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards,rear bumper protector and illuminated kick plates.Offered on Rogue SV grade, the Midnight Editionpackagehas an MSRP1of $990 USD and goes on sale in March 2017.

Murano Midnight Edition–Like Rogue, the 2017.5Murano Special Edition package adds strong visual impact to one of Nissan’s fastest growing models. Offered on the Platinum grade level, it includes exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, blacksplash guards and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black.The packagehas an MSRP1of $1,195 USD and is on sale now

Pathfinder Midnight Edition–The Pathfinder Midnight Editionfeatures exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, chrome rear bumper protector and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP of $1,195 USD1and is available now