After an unexpected debut at last year's LA Auto show, the highly-anticipated Chevy Colorado ZR2 will be available to buyers this Spring. And when it does make its dealership debut, the high-performance trim level will have a starting price of $40,995 including a $940 destination fee.

Arguably the most capable off-roader in the Chevy lineup, the Colorado ZR2 comes with a number of new features, including things like a segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve damper, a 3.5-inch wider track, a two-inch lift, and off-road electronics that work together with the powertrain. Chevy ensures buyers that this truck was made for "serious off-roading," not just some weekend soft-roading.

Both the 3.6-liter V6 and the 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engines are available on the pacakge. Each come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and produce 308 horsepower (229 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (372 Newton-meters) of torque, and 186 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, respectively.







Among the many, many other features include things like a tow/haul mode, a spray-on bedliner, a rear sliding window, wireless phone charging, and recovery hooks, just to name a few. Every ZR2 will come with four-wheel drive and Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires, naturally.

Comparatively, the new Colorado ZR2 is $2,705 cheaper than its closest competitor, the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, which has a starting price of $43,700 with a six-speed automatic. Unlike the Colorado, though, the TRD Pro does come with a manual option, which brings the price down to $41,700.

"Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado," said Chevy in the press release. "When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost."

Source: Chevy